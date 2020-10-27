Forget Your Comforter: These Cozy NASA Blankets Will Keep You Warm Like an Astronaut

Rumpl is boldly going where few blanket brands have gone before with its new NASA-themed throws. The Portland-based outfit has created a limited-edition line of insulated blankets to honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo mission.

The collectible blankies are an intergalactic riff on Rumpl’s signature NanoLoft Puffy Blanket and Original Puffy Blanket. The two designs were originally released in June, along with a NASA poncho. All three items took off and sold out just days after launch. Now, the blankets have now landed one last time for wannabe astronauts.

The Original Puffy NASA blanket ($199) features a heat-reflective silver nylon exterior that’s reminiscent of NASA’s insulated space blankets from the ‘60s. The NanoLoft Puffy NASA blanket ($299), meanwhile, sports a spacesuit-inspired design and is colored clean white. Both blankets feature a replica NASA logo and an American flag patch, along with bright red trim and accents. They also come with a special stuff sack for extra packability.

Designed for what we imagine would be “Mission Sleep Like a Baby,” the NanoLoft blanket features Rumpl’s trademark insulation which is said to mimic down and keep you nice and toasty. The Original is instead filled with 100 percent recycled polyester but is still plenty warm. Both blankets are also coated with a water-resistant finish for added durability. Each blanket measures 52 by 75 inches and tips the scales at 1.8 pounds. This makes them the perfect size for one explorer.

“The NASA Collection celebrates humanity’s grit, adaptability and perseverance under extreme stress,” Wylie Robinson, CEO and founder of Rumpl, said in a press release. “Today, in the midst of everything going on in the world, we must not forget that we can get through whatever challenges we face.”

Although we earth-dwellers don’t have to deal with the extreme minus 455 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures of Outerspace, winter is coming, and it is 2020. These space blankets make for the perfect snuggly accessory.

Check out more photos of the blankets below: