Saint Laurent’s Holiday Gift Collection Stars a Gold-Leaf Skateboard, Crystal Whiskey Glasses and More

Saint Laurent is one of fashion’s most legendary labels, but the brand isn’t limited to the ready-to-wear that made it famous. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello started the Rive Droite collection so the house’s specific point of view could be translated to limited-edition products in categories that extend beyond what’s hanging on the rack. Its latest capsule is filled to the brim with holiday gifts your loved ones will never forget.

Other than a handful of tees and hoodies, the offering primarily consists of accessories and homewares, several of which were made in collaboration with renowned firms. Whether you’re hoping to help someone dress up a chic desk or morning cup of coffee, it has a little something for everyone.

One of the most notable partnerships featured in this particular assortment is with Baccarat. The famed French manufacturer of fine crystal made everything from faceted vases in the house’s black color palette to an etched heart (a favorite motif of Yves Saint Laurent, the man) that could act as either a simple decoration or paperweight. Though not made by Baccarat, a delicate glass snow globe with glittering palm trees at the center has the same sense of levity.

On the sportier side of things, Saint Laurent worked with Zai Skis to make a pair expertly crafted in Switzerland with sleek looks and an $11,600 price tag. A skateboard entirely coated with genuine gold leaf is in the same luxurious vein––the $3,025 cost is just for the deck; trucks and wheels sold separately.

Many people have heard of Rive Gauche, Saint Laurent’s imprint that branched off of the founder’s haute couture line 1966 to revolutionize ready-made designer clothes. Most aren’t as familiar with Rive Droite and one couldn’t blame them––it’s a relatively new branch of the company which launched only last year. Vaccarello debuted it along with its brick-and-mortar sister shops: one in Los Angeles and another in Paris occupying the three-story space that once belonged to iconic boutique Colette.

Most of the collection is available online but some of the larger items, like the skis and the retro arcade machine, can only be picked up in-store. Get the full experience by visiting the retail locations on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles or Rue Saint Honoré in Paris.