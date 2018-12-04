Ultimate Gift Guide

6 Glittering Gifts for The Woman Who Has Everything

From a one-of-a-kind Chanel bag to rare diamond earrings and a custom jewelry box to store them in, these gifts are showstoppers.

view slideshow
For the Woman Who Has It All gift guide

Never one to follow the crowd, the woman on your list who has everything is a tasteful curator of exquisite items—making her nearly impossible to shop for. Here, we’ve done most of the legwork for you, tracking down a Chanel bag we can practically guarantee none of her peers will be sporting, an antique jewelry box designed specifically to fit her collection, and a unique look into one of the biggest jewelry events of the year. Read on, and consider your shopping sorted.

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Accessories