6 Glittering Gifts for The Woman Who Has Everything

Never one to follow the crowd, the woman on your list who has everything is a tasteful curator of exquisite items—making her nearly impossible to shop for. Here, we’ve done most of the legwork for you, tracking down a Chanel bag we can practically guarantee none of her peers will be sporting, an antique jewelry box designed specifically to fit her collection, and a unique look into one of the biggest jewelry events of the year. Read on, and consider your shopping sorted.