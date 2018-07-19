Modern Fashion and Jewelry Brands are Taking Eco-Design to New Heights with Recycled and Sustainable Accessories

When it comes to fashion, we are ardent fans of innovative and striking designs in footwear, bags and carryalls, and fine jewelry—for they enhance our lives with a touch of both beauty and necessity. But as we look deeper into the manufacturing and production process of our favorite accessories, we see that there’s often inordinate waste throughout the entire supply chain. And occasionally, unethical practices can challenge our own virtues. To address these issues head on, big name brands like Adidas and Want Les Essentiels are helping to reinvent the industry by incorporating more sustainable practices into their products and designs. Among our favorites: a sophisticated sport bag made from upcycled fabric scraps and plastic waste, a pair of sleek sunnies made entirely from the ocean’s plastic collected by Catalonian fisherman, and Eva-Fehren’s ethically sourced, golden-hued diamonds.

Read on for the full list of sustainably-minded accessories and upcycled luxury products that are leading us into a new era of conscientious consumption.