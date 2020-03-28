How I Got Hooked on Jazz Age Snap Cuff Links

My collection includes a shimmering mauve hexagon in deep-faceted glass, an enamel octagon in a green the hue of poisoned icing, a clunky square with a radioactive chevron of yellow and black, a rhombus lozenge in the colors of the German flag and a brilliant blue rondelle that glints like a cat’s eye. I have a number of Art Deco initials (“S’s” and “B’s” and a “P” for my wife) and a pair with Scottie dogs in memory of my maternal grandmother. One long-owned (and never worn) pair resembles the pustules of an especially antisocial skin disease. . . . Indeed they’re so unpleasant that I’ve just paused typing this sentence to throw them away.

Given that each set of snap cuff links has four individual parts, you’d think they’d be easily lost. But in my experience, the dexterous pleasure of tucking each quadrant in and out of a shirt’s buttonholes means they tend to stick and click together. (In theory one could mix and match four contrasting pairs to create a kooky kaleidoscopic effect, but this would be as tiresome as deliberately sporting odd socks.) I’ve often wondered why more people aren’t aware of snap cuff links. They were all the rage in the Jazz Age. Indeed, during the 1920s more than four million pairs of Kum-a-parts were sold each year. You can find plenty of these still around online, too. Of course, fewer and fewer men regularly now wear double-cuff shirts, but those who do still need to roll back their sleeves now and then. Perhaps this should be my new side hustle. Yes . . . keep your eyes peeled for Schott-Links . . . or Snap-Schotts (patent pending). Coming soon.