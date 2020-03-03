Ssense Is Now Offering Luxe Doggy Accessories by Thom Browne, Martine Ali and More

Apparently, even our dogs have drop culture now. Following in the paw prints of its debut dogwear line launched in December, Ssense has released a spate of new canine-centric accessories for spring/summer 2020.

For the first collection, the global fashion platform collaborated closely with various big-name labels, commissioning bespoke doggie designs from Burberry, Versace, Moncler Genius, Paul Smith, Marine Serre, VIP, Ashley Williams and more. And, this time around, Ssense has accessorized that mission.

Featuring a slew of hyped labels—think like Thom Browne, Martine Ali, Maisie Wilen, MISBHV and 1017 ALYX 9SM—the spring/summer assortment pairs industrial metalwork with bright contemporary hues and features an array of harnesses, leashes, collars, sweaters and charms to suit all manner of four-legged friend.

The new collection also includes pieces from previous collaborators, such as Moncler Genius, Ashley Williams and Paul Smith. Our pick of the litter is Smith’s Multicolor Swirl Collar. Crafted from grained calfskin, the rainbow creation looks like licorice allsorts and will make a sweet addition to any pup’s wardrobe. Thom Browne’s grey cashmere sweater is also a home run, if for noting else because cashmere.

For Ssense, segueing into the pet accessory sphere made perfect, well, sense from a business perspective. “Increasingly, millennials are spending more on their pets, especially dogs,” Brigitte Chartrand, senior director of womenswear buying, said in a press release. “There is a growing interest to reflect their individual style and their dog’s personality through clothing.”

On top of that, the collection is helping Ssense connect with consumers. According to the retailer, there was an immediate surge in Instagram engagement whenever dog-related content was shared. (No great surprise there.)

Ready to treat your pooch? Pieces are priced from $50 to $795 and you can head to the online store to peruse the full collection.

Check out more photos of the dogwear collection below: