This Transparent Prosecco Tote Is the Best Way to Keep Bubbly on Hand This Summer

Chances are you’ll be enjoying a splash of prosecco in your Aperol spritzes this summer—we get it, the aromatic aperitif is delicious—but the versatile Italian bubbly is much more than the third ingredient in a summer cocktail. In fact, Prosecco’s effervescent beauty is best experienced sans additional liquor, straight from the bottle—a twee mini bottle, of course. (Let’s keep it classy.) And, we’ve just found the perfect grab-and-go accessory to ensure you have not one but six bottles at hand all summer long.

The purveyors of Prosecco at renowned Italian winery Ruffino have partnered with hip Brooklyn-based label Stickbaby to launch a six-pack Prosecco tote in completely see-through PVC.

The tote comes complete with movable inserts, which can hold six 187-milliliter bottles of Ruffino’s finest—that equates to about a bottle and a half of sparkling—as well as a sturdy-yet-chic wooden handle. The best part? It’s completely waterproof, so you can add ice if you prefer your bubbly chilled—just remember to remove your iPhone first.

“Bursting with the bright, fruity flavors of summer, Ruffino Prosecco pairs perfectly with sunny getaways and spontaneous picnics in the park,” the ReserveBar website says.

Historically, Prosecco has garnered a rather bad rap as Champagne’s too-sweet cousin. But a slew of smaller-production wineries in Italy have recently shattered this saccharine stereotype, producing complex, balanced, highly aromatic Proseccos full of beautiful fruit flavors. Still, if Prosecco is not your tipple of choice, there are plenty of other things you can pack your bag with, like beer or even cans of wine. We won’t judge, though the rest of the public viewing the contents might.

The Ruffino x Stickybaby Prosecco purse is temporarily sold out but will be restocked and available for purchase shortly from the ReserveBar website. It’s $100 and includes six bottles of sparkling.