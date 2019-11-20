Stutterheim Is Now Making Luxurious Raincoats for Your Dog

Has there ever been a better time to be a dog that belongs to a family with means? Hot on the heels of Moncler’s exciting, canine-friendly collection of coats, the Swedish rain gear masters at Stutterheim have rolled out a collection of wet-weather wear for our four-legged friends.

The line of dog coats, which arrived on the brand’s website this week, offers dogs the same protection Stutterheim’s human coats provide us. They’re cut from the same material (a PVC coating applied to cotton, which makes it flexible and waterproof) and features a brushed polyester interior to help keep your pooch warm. The exterior also features a reflective logo and stripe, making it easy to spot any dogs that might run off after dark. The coats even come in some of the same colors as the human-sized coats, including sand, black, navy, yellow and green.

Best of all, the new dog coats come in five sizes, each of which is adjustable at the neck and stomach with velcro straps. That means you can choose neck-to-haunches protection for dogs of various sizes, from the tiniest Dachshund to the burliest German Shepherd.

If you’ve noticed an uptick in the variety of luxury goods available for dogs—which runs the gamut from organic foods to beds that rival what some humans sleep on every night—it shouldn’t come as a surprise. In 2017, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported that millennials are now the primary pet-owning demographic in America (they now represent 35 percent of pet owners in the country, while baby boomers occupy 32 percent of the total figure). They’re also the same set of consumers that many luxury sectors credit with strong growth. That combination suggests there’s a big group of motivated shoppers willing to spoil their dogs as much as they spoil themselves—and as their earning power increases, we don’t expect that to change. Which might be why so many high-end brands are rising to the occasion and providing these pampered pups, and their owners, with an increasing variety of luxury goods to choose from.