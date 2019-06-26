9 Luxurious Travel Bags Perfect for Your Weekend Adventures

There’s nothing quite like a languid, weekslong vacation—but there’s something to be said for trips that only take a few days, too. For one thing, they don’t require massive amounts of clothes and gear—or the attendant baggage that goes along with them. In most cases, you can fit everything you need into a handy weekender.

But whether you call them holdalls, duffles or something else entirely, these smaller pieces of hand luggage are perfect for quick weekend getaways and do double duty as a secondary bag on longer trips. Investing in a high-quality version today means you’ll have something that can last a good long while, and will continue to hold up as travel takes its toll. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites that are just as prepared as you are to make some incredible travel memories.

Troubadour Goods Adventure Troubadour Weekender

Troubadour Goods has been turning out some of the sharpest backpacks and briefcases a guy can carry over the last few years. But the London-based brand’s travel bags are where it really sings: its water-resistant Adventure Troubadour Weekender includes padded pockets for your tablet and iPhone, and can fit enough clothes for a short summer jaunt. When you want to take it on a longer trip, it’ll slide easily over the telescoping rods of a rolling case. But at just under three pounds, it’s lightweight enough that even with all your other stuff in tow, you might not have to.

Buy Now: $695

Thom Browne Unstructured Holdall

Don’t let the ‘unstructured’ descriptor of this Thom Browne bag fool you: while it is made from soft calf leather, it’s still sturdy enough to stand up on its own. An interior pocket will keep things you need to access close at hand, and its wide zip opening will make stowing all your clothes a breeze.

Buy Now: $1,900

Prada Leather-Trimmed Duffel Bag

Trimmed with a slick saffianio leather, Prada’s carryall is mostly made from the highly durable nylon fabric that made the brand famous, and which can endure the global variety of wear and tear high-flying travelers are known to subject it to. And to be sure your valuables are secured, the bag includes a handy key fob and padlock.

Buy Now: $1,790

Bennett Winch Weekender

Just as capable for a weekend trip as it is a full week excursion, this bag from Bennett Winch has no shortage of bells and whistles. They include: a padded laptop sleeve, separate storage for shoes and gym clothes, interior phone and passport pockets, all wrapped up in a completely waterproof canvas. Plus, the company’s lifetime guarantee is a big vote for sustainability. Bennett Winch will repair the bag for as long as you have it.

Buy Now: $724

Berluti Cube Quilted Leather Holdall

This oversized take on the traditional bowling bag features a roomy interior, and a rich brown leather that’ll look distinct in the airport lounge. And instead of a wildly swinging luggage tag, it comes with a clever transparent window hidden behind a door that secures with a snap closure. Sleek.

Buy Now: $5,450

Tod’s Leather-Trimmed Suede Holdall

This bag has plenty of room to store everything you need on a short trip, and we can’t help but be charmed by its distinct but not outré shade of gray. It also has something none of the other bags here do: a handy zip pocket which you can access from the front of the bag, should you need to grab anything on the fly without rooting around through the first few layers of your belongings.

Buy Now: $2,595

Tom Ford Large Buckley Duffle

Big doesn’t have to mean heavy. While this is the large version of Tom Ford’s Buckley duffle, it’s also relatively lightweight—and even if you won’t actually be carrying it manually for that long, those ounces can make a difference.

Buy Now: $4,250

Saint Laurent Sac Du Jour Leather Duffle Bag

This Saint Laurent bag doesn’t offer a ton of bells and whistles, but we can’t help but like the supple texture of its leather. Thanks to its classic construction, this is a bag that’s only going to get better with age.

Buy Now: $2,950

Santiago Gonzalez Crocodile Skin Duffle Bag

Santiago Gonzalez has a history of offering bags in a wide array of colors—its hides are harvested from its own farm in Colombia—but we like this black one because of how rich it makes the texture look. The suede interior promises that your valuables will be cradled softly from destination to destination, too.

Buy Now: $6,750