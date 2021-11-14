The Duel: The Notorious B.I.G’s Crown vs. Marie Antoinette’s Bracelets

The Notorious B.I.G’s Crown Marie Antoinette’s Bracelets

CAPTURED BY Barron Claiborne, who photographed Biggie wearing the crown for Rap Pages magazine in 1997. The image has since been referred to as the Mona Lisa of hip-hop. CAPTURED BY Antoine Jean-Gros, who painted a portrait of Marie Thérèse, Antoinette’s daughter, wearing the bracelets in 1816. He’s best known for a painting of Napoleon visiting bubonic plague victims in Jaffa.

PURCHASED FOR $6 PURCHASED FOR 250,000 livres, although the queen didn’t have that much in cash at the time. She made a down payment of 29,000 livres and traded in some other gems instead.

MADE OF Plastic. (It was a prop for a prop for a photoshoot, after all.) MADE OF 112 diamonds ranging from 1 to 4.5 carats, all set in gold and silver.

WHERE HAS IT BEEN ALL THIS TIME? Collecting dust in Claiborne’s studio. WHERE HAS IT BEEN ALL THIS TIME? In the same wooden box that the queen sent to an Austrian ambassador when she was imprisoned in Paris during the revolution. She was beheaded shortly thereafter, so the bracelets may be cursed.

BOUGHT FROM M. Gordon Novelties, a since-shuttered NYC Halloween store where, according to the old signage, you could buy party hats, lanterns, wigs and bingo supplies. BOUGHT FROM Boehmer et Bassenge, which also made a scandalous necklace that helped spark the French Revolution.

LOOKS LIKE The Burger King. The photo shoot was almost a no-go because Sean Combs, the owner of the record label that Biggie was signed with, expressed concerns that the crown would make the rapper look like the fast-food mascot. LOOKS LIKE Contemporary tennis bracelets. (The pair may have even inspired the style.)

ALSO IN THEIR COLLECTION Rolexes. Tupac reportedly gave Biggie his first one. ALSO IN THEIR COLLECTION More jewelry. The queen had an insatiable appetite for it, and the pieces still appeal to collectors today: Her pearl-and-diamond necklace sold for a whopping $36.1 million in 2018.