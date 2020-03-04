Quantcast
From Flashlights to Boxing Gloves, Supreme’s Stylish Accessories Are Chronicled in a New Coffee Table Book

All the prolific design objects of the past 25 years.

Object Oriented: An Anthology of Supreme Accessories from 1994-2018 Powerhouse Books

For Supreme superfans and those merely curious about the streetwear juggernaut alike, there’s a new tome covering a quarter of a century of the brand’s off-the-wall accessories—and nothing else.

Penned by noted design critic Byron Hawes, the book, Object Oriented: An Anthology of Supreme Accessories from 1994–2018, is a detailed study of the brand’s foray into object design.

Object Oriented: An Anthology of Supreme Accessories from 1994-2018

Amazon

Touted as “the only complete survey of a cultural phenomenon,” Object Oriented traces Supreme’s accessory history, from its cheeky roots—remember that skate tool that doubled as a pipe from 2006?—to its memorable collaborations with Spalding and Everlast. It features conversations with noted collectors and designers, plus top-notch original photography.

In recent years, Supreme has garnered a reputation for its off-the-wall objects. The more outlandish, like the $10,000 Supreme Oreos, may elicit an eye roll, but throughout this deep-dive Hawes posits that these accessories deserve as much airtime as other iconic pieces of 20th-century industrial design. Furthermore, he suggests Supreme’s design output is actually more akin to a highly curated museum than a traditional fashion label.

Hawes’ name may be familiar to book-worm hypebeasts. Last year, he published Art on Deck, a coffee table book showcasing all of Supreme’s skateboards from 1998 to 2018.

“Supreme represents a highly crafted collaborative vision of broader culture. Like Warhol’s Brillo Pad ‘box,’ these objects are pop art iconographs,” Hawes said in a press release at the time. “The skate decks retain this spirit with the added layer of being physically emblazoned by some of this century’s most illustrious artists.”

Object Oriented: An Anthology of Supreme Accessories from 1994-2018

Amazon

Object Oriented joins a list of recently announced brand-focused tomes, from a pageturner about Adidas sneakers to a book celebrating Bentley’s centenary. You can purchase a copy of Object Oriented: An Anthology of Supreme Accessories from 1994–2018  from Amazon here.

Buy Now: $41.99

