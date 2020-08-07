Robb Recommends: Tom Ford’s New Black Orchid Perfume Is More Sumptuous Than the Original

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

“To me, it is the perfect flower… luxurious, elegant, pure and sophisticated.” Nearly two decades on, Tom Ford is still obsessed with the elusive black orchid. The successful multihyphenate, who now helms a billion-dollar beauty line, has revisited his signature scent to give it a sumptuous new edge.

Housed in a glitzy gold bottle, the new Black Orchid perfume is an olfactory riff on Ford’s debut fragrance that he launched in 2006 to kick off his eponymous beauty collection. The original eau de parfum was a heady blend of black orchid, black truffle, ylang-ylang, fresh bergamot and black currant, which went on to become a best-seller. This time ‘round, Ford has amped things up with precious essential oils that make Black Orchid 2.0 decidedly more potent. That’s a good thing, trust us.

The unisex scent artfully toes the line between masculine musk and feminine florals which means spritzes can be shared between you and your significant other, lover or friend. The luscious black orchid and ylang-ylang are even more pronounced and complemented by pungent notes of black plum. Think of it as the original Black Orchid on steroids. The fragrance is intense, bold and sexy—and invites regret that there aren’t any big nights out on the horizon.

The fragrance is presented in a glitzy, fully gold flacon that demands attention. It also pairs perfectly with its predecessor, which comes housed in a jet-black bottle with a golden plaque. That means, side-by-side, the luxurious duo will add a touch of elegance to any countertop or vanity.

The new Black Orchid is available in 50 ml or 100 ml bottles which are priced at $150 and $195, respectively. Tom Ford is also offering a limited-edition 10 ml travel spray should you need a spritz on the go.

It’s safe to say, we’re officially on board with Ford’s floral infatuation.

