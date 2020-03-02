Troubadour and Sunspel Teamed Up for a Line of Lightweight, Waterproof Travel Bags

With spring well and truly right around the corner, no one would blame you for daydreaming about escaping the chill of winter with a much-needed vacation to a warmer climate. And luckily, the Troubadour and Sunspel have just released a limited-edition line of bags to get you and your things to wherever you end up traveling next.

The collaboration, a first between these two British brands, fuses Troubadour’s technical bag-making expertise with Sunspel’s superlative fabric development. Together, the companies developed a canvas fabric that’s tough and waterproof, yet still boasts a lightweight feel. Then, once they’d rendered it in a rich, wear-with-anything shade of navy blue, they applied the material to three of Troubadour’s existing shapes: the Pathfinder Briefcase, the Troubadour Tote and the Slipstream Rucksack. Each is engineered to stand up to daily use and designed to look good well into the future.

“Troubadour’s clean designs, functionality and exceptional build quality speak volumes to me and I’ve personally been a customer for over five years, long before I first met Samuel [Bail] and Abel [Samet],” said Sunspel’s CEO Nicholas Brooke, referring to Troubadour’s co-founders, in a statement. “The Sunspel customer loves to travel and the Troubadour customer loves timeless style—and this collection brings those elements together perfectly.”

Each of the three bags is available in a limited edition of 30 pieces, and they’re as well-suited to hopping on a jet as they are for a trip to the office (which will make them extra useful when you return from your travels). Though they’re all shaped differently, all three feature a padded compartment that can fit up to a 16-inch laptop, smooth stainless steel zippers and black vegetable-tanned leather handles and pulls. The briefcase and rucksack go for $495, and the tote is priced at $325. And when you consider that they were made to withstand a lifetime of use, they’re worth every penny.