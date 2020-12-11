This Calfskin and Wood Suitcase Is the Perfect Minimalist Luggage for a Weekend Getaway

Though most of us are pressing pause on travel for now, Tsatsas‘s suitcase has us chomping at the bit to embark on our next trip.

If you’re looking to upgrade your standard black nylon model, you’ll be hard-pressed to do better than this handcrafted German style. Meticulously constructed from calfskin and canvas stretched over a sturdy wood frame (which explains its unfilled 6-pound weight), each one takes a full three months to make from scratch.

Its artisanal quality aside, it has the aesthetics portion of the equation down just as well. Designed in collaboration with noted English architect Sir David Chipperfield, it has a handsomely minimalist look in keeping with the crispness of his buildings that dot the globe. The exterior is free from any unnecessary detailing with nothing visible other than slender zip closures and a tonal silver logo embossed above an individual production number at the side.

The interior, though just as spare, is as functional and thought through as it gets. Divided into two sections protected by a zipped canvas cover, it has one for regular garments with enough extra space for a pair of shoes and another engineered to carry a suit fixed to a detachable brass coat hanger. A trim zip pocket in the front provides convenient space for a laptop or paper documents, like boarding passes and passports. All of it was conceived to tote your essentials on a brief weekend or business trip.

Tsatsas was founded on a philosophy of merging traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge design and while this suitcase may not be of the futuristic variety, its modernism certainly sets it apart from most of what’s on the market. Typical of German products, it doesn’t ignore form for function, and we couldn’t be prouder to take this with us when we jet off next.

The Tsatsas and David Chipperfield suitcase is available for $7,340.