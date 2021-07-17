Tumi ‘s Newest Lightweight Suitcases Are Made From Recycled Materials

Hitting the road with recycled luggage is one way to minimize your travel footprint. And with Tumi’s latest release, you’ll get top-notch protection along with your sustainability cred.

On Thursday, the luxury suitcase manufacturer expanded its 19 Degree line with several alternative versions of its bestselling luggage—each featuring recycled polycarbonate shells. The new line includes two carry-ons, one trunk, a compact brief and three sizes of packing cases. Not only are the cases made with over 90 percent recycled materials, but their lightweight, flexible durability is attributed to their polycarbonate composition. And for added safety, each suitcase sports a PROTX2 antimicrobial coating on its lining, shells, zippers and handles to help prevent bacteria growth and fight odors. Travelers will also receive the added benefit of the newly incorporated USB chargers within Tumi’s continental and worldwide carry-ons for on-the-go power-ups.

The carry-on- to check-in-sized collection of luggage begins with the Small Compact Brief, which comes with complimentary monogramming. Available only in black, the case weighs 7.1 lbs and measures 16 inches in height, 14 inches in width and 8 inches in depth. For greater space, the Short Trip Expandable Packing Case and International Expandable Carry-On offer travelers a max of 13 inches in depth for packing. And among the largest luggage available within the new collection are the Rolling Expandable Trunk and Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case, which each vary from 31.25 inches in height to 20 inches wide. Depending on the style, several of the cases are available in up to three colors, including berry and iron.

The new suitcases of the recycled collection also include many of the same interior and exterior features as the original 19 Degree styles. On the exteriors, travelers will still find the integrated TSA Lock, four dual spinner wheels and a luggage tag among the essentials. The interiors also include a Tumi tracer, a hanger bracket, dual-compartment zip pockets and compression straps. Travel has changed drastically in the past year and Tumi’s creative director Victor Sanz confirms the recycled styles were made with protection in mind. “Reflecting for a moment on how the world has shifted, and recognizing what is truly important, Tumi has interpreted the idea of exterior protection from that which can and cannot be seen,” says Sanz in a statement about the new collection.

For all those hitting the road soon, you can now shop the 19 Degree collection made from over 90% recycled materials on Tumi’s website.