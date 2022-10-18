Tumi Teams Up With F1 Driver Lando Norris for a McLaren-Inspired Luggage Line

Tumi wants to help you to take on your next adventure in style.

In August, the luggage company unveiled its “Built for the Journey” campaign starring four sports and entertainment stars, from singer Gracie Adams to Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. Each talent collaborated with Tumi on accessories inspired by their passions, as well as the desire to travel. Norris’s assortment is now available and includes something for everyone.

The new creations have been added to Tumi’s supercar-inspired McLaren collection, which launched in March 2021. Norris’s lightweight styles—also made in collaboration with the British marque—include a four-wheel carry-on, backpacks, crossbody sling bags and soft-sided duffel bags. Each item boasts a sleek design crafted from CX6 carbon fiber for an automotive feel and dons McLaren’s signature Papaya accents.

Backpack, carry-on and pouch additions to the McLaren collection. Tumi

Tumi and McLaren’s initial nine-piece collection introduced the dense, intricately woven carbon-fiber material to the series. The vibrant orange coloring along handles and zippers, seen on the marque’s menacing 600LT Spider, was also carried over to a few of the new offerings. If you’re interested in more subtle alternatives, four of the collection’s newly-added bags don’t feature the color at all—they are instead accented by design grooves and leather handles.

As with all Tumi releases, the pieces offer much more than meets the eye. Case in point, the carry-ons and backpacks feature a built-in USB port (power bank not included) for charging devices on the go. The Quantum Duffles also include a padded laptop compartment and a side zip pocket with water-resistant lining where you can store your kicks. A vertical zip pocket is also set on the back of the Torque Sling crossbody bag for additional storage on your travels.

Additional views of the passport cover and folding card case from the drop. Tumi

Globally recognized for his talent, Norris has made waves as McLaren’s current F1 racer. The 22-year-old is best known for winning the MSA Formula championship in 2015, as well as the Toyota Racing Series, the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup in 2016. Aside from being featured in McLaren’s campaign spotlighting its collaboration with the mobile game Free Fire, Norris and McLaren’s accessory release marks the duo’s first tangible collab.

The road-ready assortment by McLaren and Lando Norris are available now on Tumi.com. Prices range from $125 for a folding card case to a $2,495 four-wheeled carry-on.