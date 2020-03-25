This Carry-On Case Is Designed to Cradle 12 Bottles of Your Favorite Wine

Whether you’re going on a trip and want the star of your cellar in tow or coming back from a long weekend in Napa, this ingenious new suitcase from VinGardeValise promises to keep your precious bottles safe from breakage.

Along with a tough-as-nails polycarbonate shell, the Grande 05 travel bag features high-density foam inserts that have been specifically designed to gently cradle a full case of fine wine. Spanning 13 inches in length, the cavities can hold bottles of almost any shape, from your rotund Dom Perignon to a super svelte Riesling.

Of course, it’s not limited to just grape juice. The bag can also hold a combination of fine spirits, beer, artisanal olive oils and any other bottled treasures you may come across during your travels. Plus, VinGardeValise offers a whole bunch of different inserts on its website, including magnums and wine glasses, so you can further customize your case.

On top of that, the inserts can be removed on one or both sides to allow space for clothing, toiletries and other non-wine-related items. Essentially, the bag can be used as a traditional carry-on or as a checked wine travel case.

The suitcase is available in three colors—matte black, silver and, of course, burgundy—and is fitted with Hinomoto wheels for maximum ease in maneuvering, as well as a TSA-approved combination lock to ensure your haul is secure. Fully loaded with 12 regular 750 ml bottles, it typically weighs between 44 to 50 lbs, which is not exactly light but certainly manageable.

If the Grande seems too, well, grand, VinGardeValise offers two other smaller cases: the Petite 03 which boasts an eight-bottle capacity and is priced at $299 and the Piccolo which can carry five bottles and costs $249.

The bags each come with a 10-year warranty, but if that’s not enough to convince you of their near-bulletproof nature, allow this anecdote about VinGardeValise’s inventor to put you at ease. Barry Wax spent three years testing the first iteration of the case. He tossed the bag, fully loaded, down steep staircases in Istanbul and into the harbor in Hong Kong without losing a single drop.

The Grande 05 is priced at $349 and can be purchased on the VinGardeValise website or via Amazon.

Buy Now: $349