Wrangler’s Diamond-Studded Belt Buckle Would Make the Rhinestone Cowboy Swoon

Wrangler has a luxury gift for all you cowboys and cowgirls.

The American jeans manufacturer recently announced the sale of a diamond-studded belt buckle made in collaboration with Montana Silversmiths. The eye-catching accessory was created in celebration of the brand’s 75th anniversary and dons 75 diamonds to mark the occasion. Valued at more than $40,000, the one-off piece is being sold in a digital auction hosted by WSM Auctioneers. All of the proceeds will be donated to Western Sports Foundation and Lead Changes.

The buckle shows off colorful jewels like yellow gold and blue topaz, which pop against its 6.34-carat sterling silver accents. The statement piece, which was designed to pay tribute to the brand’s seven-decade-plus legacy, is being auctioned as an investment in “the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls,” according to the auction house. Bidding for the belt buckle opened at $7,500, and its final sale price will be evenly split between both nonprofit charities dedicated to preserving and promoting the “Western way of life.”

“Wrangler has drawn inspiration from the code of the West since its inception in 1947, and we couldn’t be more excited to honor our roots by working to preserve the culture and heritage of the great American cowboy,” Allen Montgomery, vice president of Western and workwear for Wrangler tells WWD. “We couldn’t think of a better finale to our 75th anniversary than working with two incredible organizations that are dedicated to empowering youth through embracing the power of the cowboy spirit.”

Montana Silversmiths has been creating jewelry and buckles since 1973 that pairs silver artistry with classic western motifs and themes. The collaboration with Wrangler for the brand’s 75th anniversary offers more than just a blinged-out belt buckle. The duo’s “Legends Collection,” which is available now, features colorful denim mosaic designs spanning necklaces, bracelets and earrings as well.

You can place your bid on the bejeweled buckle via the live digital auction on WSM Auctioneers’s website, starting December 30 at 5pm. The winner will be announced in January.