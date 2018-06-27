Best of the Best: 10 Accessory Brands Making Wardrobe Essentials

Scarves

Loro Piana

A go-to source for some of the world’s most luxurious and rare materials, Loro Piana offers a wide range of scarves, including this plaid model in baby cashmere, to upgrade any wardrobe.

Weekend Bags

Passavant and Lee

Made with top-quality leather and aircraft-grade aluminum side panels, Passavant and Lee’s bags are attention-getters. This practical, lightweight weekender is a prime example.

Belts

Bottega Veneta

The belt has emerged as a key accessory this year, and Bottega Veneta provides the strongest assortment, from this blue woven-leather model to more classic styles.

Boots

John Lobb

The Chelsea boot is an enduring style that’s always in fashion, year in and year out—and examples from the British shoemaker John Lobb are exceptionally well made.

Leather Accessories

Stefano Ricci

The leather-goods experts at Stefano Ricci are helping to sustain Italy’s heritage of artisan craftsmanship. Standout creations include this woven-leather briefcase bearing the brand’s signature eagle emblem.

Neckties

Ralph Lauren

A master of many things, Ralph Lauren started 50 years ago designing ties. With attention now back on the necktie, Lauren’s collection of updated classics, including this silk-and-cashmere version, presents the best variety.

Sunglasses

Tom Ford

Tom Ford sunglasses are an instant image maker. These cool wire shades with tinted lenses attest to the designer’s ability to boost a man’s entire appearance with a singular accessory.

Pocket Squares

Charvet

The pocket square adds an element of elegance to sporty or dress looks, and nobody does it better than Charvet. Established in 1838, the French shirtmaker is a go-to source for neckties and scarves.

Gloves

Hestra

Since the 1930s, Hestra has been advancing the art of handmade gloves. The family-owned company’s array of choices runs the gamut from sporty options to the hand-sewn hairsheep version shown here.

Shoes

Santoni

This pair of hybrid double monk-strap shoes with sporty lug soles is the reason Santoni is on this year’s Best of the Best list. They deliver just the right blend of comfort and style that men desire today.