10 Menswear Staples to Snag From Todd Snyder’s Pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Do you feel that chill in the air, that cool breeze touching your skin as you walk to work? This means it’s fall, the season of sweater weather, Monday night football and all things pumpkin spice. For fashion fans, it’s the season layering, adding a bit of this and touch of that to form a look imbued with richness and texture. And if you find yourself in need of pieces that fit those descriptors, Todd Snyder is the name to know—especially when Black Friday and Cyber Monday come around.

For over a decade, the designer has built his business by offering pieces that are, in the immortal fashion phrase, timely and timeless. Fitted polos with interesting hems, sleek cardigans with eye-catching prints, jackets that make a statement with subtlety and trousers crafted from the finest materials, all of them cut to flatter: this is just a sampling of what Snyder does best. He also knows his limits, which is why his stores are filled with items from experts in a given field. Highlights include sandals from Freedom Moses, golf shirts from Footjoy, and streetwear from Beams Plus.

Another great thing about fall: It’s also the season of sales and deals. And judging by what Snyder did last year, his entire site will be marked down by 25 percent from November 21 to 28, and 30 percent on Cyber Monday. Great news, right? But as we all know, good things never really last, meaning that a lot of the aforementioned styles won’t be around come the mad dash. So, to give you a head start, we rounded up 10 of the finest selects from his sale section, some of which are 63 percent off. Shop them now while they’re still around, and enjoy them as you feel that breeze on your walk to work.

This topper, which riffs on Todd Snyder’s bestselling sweater, is half polo, half cardigan and a whole lot of cool.

Japanese chambray is one the finest materials around, coming in a range of exceptional washes. Now, thanks to this toast-worthy shirt, you can have three for the price of one.

Remember what we said about jackets that make an impact with subtlety? This is it.

Holiday season is right around the corner, which means traveling to see family. You’re going to need a pair of reliable pants for those flights, and we can think of no better option than this one right here.

Todd Snyder and John Derian: two modern-day American masters that bring a touch of whimsy to all their designs. This hoodie from their collection together is proof.

When it comes to sweats, Champion is the OG purveyor with a number of styles in its arsenal. But this pair from the brand’s longstanding partnership is the sleekest.

The easiest way to make a kingly statement while still feeling comfortable is with a shawl collar.

All of Freedom Moses’s sandals are fierce, but this cool cat right here is the fiercest.

Every golf pro is well aware that Footjoy is the leader in the arena. And if you’re new to the rolling greens and need some to wear, start right here.

Let your freak flag fly is the best way possible with the bandana-printed tee from the edgy folks at Beams Plus.

