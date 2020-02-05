Aimé Leon Dore’s Latest Capsule Collection Was Designed to Look Great With Your Porsche

Aimé Leon Dore isn’t done showing Porsche some love just yet.

After redesigning a vintage 911 Carrera in collaboration with the famed automaker, the New York-based brand is about to drop a capsule collection dedicated to the legendary vehicle.

The selection includes comfortable hoodies, tees and sweatshirts in shades of off-white, soft gray and forest green, all of which bear a composite logo representing both brands. Even Porsche’s recognizable pegasus emblem was reinterpreted. Overall, styling takes its cues from the Porsche archives, which Aimé Leon Dore was able to mine throughout the working relationship. Wool accessories, including rib-knit beanies and houndstooth caps, were mad with fabrics from textile manufacturer Loro Piana––which specializes in wool and cashmere––to ensure a soft feel and long wear.

This is a car-inspired collection and it wouldn’t be complete without a handful of automotive accessories. Heritage New York outerwear brand Schott (of rugged leather jacket fame) created a leather car bag and a coordinating toolkit filled with functional instruments. Supple, handsome driving gloves—available in four colors—complete the lineup.

The capsule is a part two of sorts, an extension of the earlier collaboration between the brands. The 1990 Carrera that the two brands re-designed together incorporated fabrics and patterns from Aimé Leon Dore’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection, such as the houndstooth used to upholster the seats––the same one which also found its way to the accessories category. The exterior is painted the same soft shade of white as the shop’s Mulberry St. storefront while the interior has a warm toffee hue that matches the Schott-made leather trunk.

You can buy pieces from the capsule collection when it launches on Aimé Leon Dore’s website and in-person at New York City’s Jeffrey Deitch Gallery.

See more images from the collection below: