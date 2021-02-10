Robb Recommends: Aztech Mountain’s Skiwear Skips Logos In Favor of Style and Function

It sometimes that seems ski gear only resides within two realms: completely outrageous or glaringly dull. Are fur-trimmed hoods necessary or do they block peripheral vision whilst diving down a double black? My take is the latter. Which is why I became hopelessly excited when I discovered Aspen born-and-bred ski brand, Aztech Mountain.

Founded by David Roth and Heifera Rutgers, Aspenites with New York cred that includes Rutgers’s 10 years at LVMH, Aztech is co-owned by Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller and installed Mugler’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader, as head of design, to create a line that balances style and purpose.

These avid skiers pushed Aztech to a place where performance is non-negotiable, materials are sumptuous and unpretentious style is key. Sans logos or in-your-face design, the brand is favored by the if you know, you know set on the slopes. Aztech Mountain simply does what you need it to and looks like you want it to.

I was initially attracted to the sleek silhouettes, rich mid-layer offerings and variety of colors and prints that range from sublime to lively. Even more, Aztech’s coats don’t scream “ski” so can be worn on frigid New York streets as easily as in Aspen. But it is the fabrics, fit and technical details that really won me over.

First things first: Ski clothes have to perform. They have to stretch, breathe, resist water, move and wick away moisture. Aztech is engineered to do all these things at peak levels thanks to things like 4-way stretch fabric that responds to every movement, impenetrable sealed seams and adjustable pant waists high enough to keep snow out and low enough to look on-point—all packed into silhouettes that cut a line.

The most luscious aspect is the collection’s pure softness. The materials are smooth and plush to the touch and Aztech pays as much attention to interior materials as exterior ones, like the baby-soft fleece that lines pockets and pants or the down filling that’s a 90-10 down-to-feather ratio (100 percent traceable and all-white, to boot). Even the powder gaiter has a satin-like finish, which translates to maximum movement. Also, it’s just cozy.

But don’t let all that softness belie Aztech’s durability and performance. Breathable nylon Dermizax EV is the brand’s material of choice; it combines water- and wind-proofing with high breathability to keep the warmth-to-dryness quotient high for even the most aggressive skier. Plus, hoods fit over helmets, zips are easy to open and close, pockets are in all the right places and there’s a hidden lens cloth for foggy goggles. Of course, everything is vented to circulate air after hard and fast runs.

What all this really translates to on the mountain is keeping warm, dry days—the only way to truly enjoy a day on the slopes. Plus, you’re guaranteed to not end up on @microwavesofaspen.