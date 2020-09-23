Barbour and Noah Teamed Up for a Collection of Colorful Outerwear and Relaxed Fall Clothes

What do you get when you blend British heritage with classic downtown New York cool? One of fall’s best menswear collaborations we can’t wait to wear.

On the surface, Barbour, a family-owned fifth-generation brand established in 1894, and Noah, founded in 2015 in and based in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood, may not appear to have a lot in common. But both clothiers have a dedication to hardworking materials and rakish menswear that’s as functional as it is stylish. When it came to conceiving the tightly edited range they developed together, the extensive Barbour archive turned out to be the inspiration nexus, particularly its catalog imagery from the ’80s and ’90s.

“This innovative collection allows both brands to fuse together their personal styles and histories, helping to create a high quality and fashion-forward range that will appeal to those who appreciate classic menswear styling with a contemporary twist,” said Barbour’s global marketing and commercial director, Paul Wilkinson, in a statement.

Barbour has largely built its reputation on the quality of its outerwear and worked with Noah on refreshed versions of classic styles, such as the Beaufort Wax jacket updated with a patchwork design. Ditto for the lightweight Bedale jacket; the version produced for this collaboration retains the shorter proportions but now comes in a bright yellow hue with branded embroidery at the pockets and a reversible Tartan fleece lining.

Noah has a strong athletic and loungewear ethos which had no problem taking the vintage catalog pieces and reworking them. A series of three graphic tees printed with decades-old countryside images across the front was one casual result. The brand also took a weighty hoodie and revised it by embroidering the Noah logo across the chest in Barbour’s signature Tartan motif.

But because the project is really built around a lifestyle, it doesn’t stop at clothes. It includes two hats––one baseball, one bucket––and a holdall constructed from sturdy waxed cotton with antique brass fittings and a tartan lining that’s perfect for a long weekend.

The Barbour x Noah collection will be available on September 24th on barbour.com and noahny.com along with other select stockists worldwide.