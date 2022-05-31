Baudoin & Lange Is Only Making 30 Pairs of Its New Loafer Collab With Alexander Kraft

What happens when two of the most stylish names in classic menswear join forces? In the case of Baudoin & Lange’s partnership with Alexander Kraft, the result is an appealing and versatile pair of loafers.

The new shoes, called the Kraft Bow for their knotted detail on their vamp, are an ultra-limited addition to the British shoemaker’s distinguished assortment. It renders the brand’s signature Sagan Classic loafer in a luxe combination of caramel-hued suede with a contrasting bow and dark brown piping. Limited to just 30 units, the made-to-order loafers range from sizes 39 to 46. (As of this post, the 46s are sold out. Run, don’t walk.)

To achieve the Kraft Bow’s luxurious appeal, the company sourced its Asteria suede is sourced from what it calls a “prime selection” of Mediterranean goats. The material is slowly tanned by a family-run artisanal tannery in Cyprus using traditional ingredients and no aggressive chemicals for a beautiful finish. The interiors of the loafers show the natural full grain on the reverse of the skin. Constructing the shoes this way allows the shoemaker to avoid using an additional layer of lining to help stiffen the shoe.

“When I saw the Sagan Classic String loafers for the first time in London, I immediately wanted to create a version of my own,” Kraft says in a statement. “After working closely with my friends at Baudoin & Lange, my final choice fell on a very special dark caramel suede with contrasting bow and piping which for me results in a supremely elegant yet understated pairing.”

Kraft is both a successful lawyer and an executive at Sotheby’s International Realty, but many may know him best for the menswear line he launched in 2020. Working closely with only the finest European fabrics and artisans on his eponymously-named collection of classic attire for men and women, the German-born entrepreneur offers a tightly edited run of tailoring and sportswear.

Co-founded by former Apple analyst Allen Baudoin and former race car driver Bo Van Langeveld in 2016, Baudouin & Lange has become a cult favorite among menswear aficionados. Today, its offerings are stocked at Harrods and Selfridges among other luxury department stores.

The loafers are selling fast for $573. Visit the Baudoin & Lange website now to place your order.