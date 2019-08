Bernard Arnault vs. François Pinault: Who Is the World’s Most Dominant French Billionaire?

Archrivals François Pinault and Bernard Arnault have competed for dominance on the global luxury-goods stage for decades. After numerous battles, the LVMH and Kering head honchos continue to fight for market share and status. Still, for all their quarreling, France’s richest men have more in common than perhaps they’d like to admit. Then again, that might be part of the problem.

Bernard Arnault François Pinault STARTED FROM… The middle. After graduating from a prestigious university,

Arnault took the helm of his father’s construction company. STARTED FROM… The bottom. Born into a peasant family,

Pinault dropped out of high school. AGE 70 AGE 83 NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES 156,000 NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES 30,595 LOFTY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS Reduce LVMH’s CO2 emissions by 25 percent by 2020. LOFTY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS Reduce Kering’s CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2025. SUPERPOWER BRAND Louis Vuitton SUPERPOWER BRAND Gucci AFTER NOTRE DAME FIRE, IMMEDIATELY PLEDGED $222 million AFTER NOTRE DAME FIRE, IMMEDIATELY PLEDGED $111 million CLAIM TO MUSEUM FAME The $166 million La Maison LVMH/Arts-Talents-Patrimoine in Paris,

designed by Frank Gehry, will open its doors in 2020. CLAIM TO MUSEUM FAME The $170 million Bourse de Commerce, slated to open in 2020,

will showcase works from Pinault’s personal art collection. THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY Hermès. LVMH relentlessly tried to take over the family-held

brand before giving up the chase in 2014. THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY Tom Ford. The fashion magnate left his post as creative director of

Gucci and Saint Laurent in 2004 after a public conflict with Pinault. ENVIABLE WINE ESTATE Château d’Yquem, a legendary dessert-wine maison,

of which Arnault and LVMH are the majority owners. ENVIABLE WINE ESTATE Clos de Tart, a Burgundy grand cru property for which

he paid more than $230 million. NET WORTH $103 billion NET WORTH $31 billion