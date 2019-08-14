Bernard Arnault vs. François Pinault: Who Is the World’s Most Dominant French Billionaire?

Archrivals François Pinault and Bernard Arnault have competed for dominance on the global luxury-goods stage for decades. After numerous battles, the LVMH and Kering head honchos continue to fight for market share and status. Still, for all their quarreling, France’s richest men have more in common than perhaps they’d like to admit. Then again, that might be part of the problem.
|
Bernard Arnault
|
François Pinault
|STARTED FROM…
The middle. After graduating from a prestigious university,
|
STARTED FROM…
The bottom. Born into a peasant family,
|AGE
70
|AGE
83
|
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
156,000
|
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
30,595
|
LOFTY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS
Reduce LVMH’s CO2 emissions by 25 percent by 2020.
|
LOFTY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS
Reduce Kering’s CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2025.
|
SUPERPOWER BRAND
Louis Vuitton
|
SUPERPOWER BRAND
Gucci
|
AFTER NOTRE DAME FIRE, IMMEDIATELY PLEDGED
$222 million
|
AFTER NOTRE DAME FIRE, IMMEDIATELY PLEDGED
$111 million
|
CLAIM TO MUSEUM FAME
The $166 million La Maison LVMH/Arts-Talents-Patrimoine in Paris,
|
CLAIM TO MUSEUM FAME
The $170 million Bourse de Commerce, slated to open in 2020,
|
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Hermès. LVMH relentlessly tried to take over the family-held
|
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Tom Ford. The fashion magnate left his post as creative director of
|
ENVIABLE WINE ESTATE
Château d’Yquem, a legendary dessert-wine maison,
|
ENVIABLE WINE ESTATE
Clos de Tart, a Burgundy grand cru property for which
|
NET WORTH
$103 billion
|
NET WORTH
$31 billion