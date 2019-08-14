Bernard Arnault vs. François Pinault: Who Is the World’s Most Dominant French Billionaire?

The bottom. Born into a peasant family, Pinault dropped out of high school.

The middle. After graduating from a prestigious university, Arnault took the helm of his father’s construction company.

The $170 million Bourse de Commerce, slated to open in 2020, will showcase works from Pinault’s personal art collection.

The $166 million La Maison LVMH/Arts-Talents-Patrimoine in Paris, designed by Frank Gehry, will open its doors in 2020.

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY Hermès. LVMH relentlessly tried to take over the family-held

brand before giving up the chase in 2014.