Bernard Arnault vs. François Pinault: Who Is the World’s Most Dominant French Billionaire?

It's a battle between France’s richest men.

Bernard Arnault and Francois Pinault Shutterstock

Archrivals François Pinault and Bernard Arnault have competed for dominance on the global luxury-goods stage for decades. After numerous battles, the LVMH and Kering head honchos continue to fight for market share and status. Still, for all their quarreling, France’s richest men have more in common than perhaps they’d like to admit. Then again, that might be part of the problem.

 

Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault Grand Opening of the Ginza Six shopping centre

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

François Pinault

Francois Pinault attends the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner Party during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 13 May 2018. The festival runs from 08 to 19 May.Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner Party - 71st Cannes Film Festival, Cap D'antibes, France

Clemens Bilan/Shutterstock

STARTED FROM…

The middle. After graduating from a prestigious university,
Arnault took the helm of his father’s construction company.

STARTED FROM…

The bottom. Born into a peasant family,
Pinault dropped out of high school.
AGE

70

 AGE

83

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

156,000

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

30,595

LOFTY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS

Reduce LVMH’s CO2 emissions by 25 percent by 2020.

LOFTY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS

Reduce Kering’s CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2025.

SUPERPOWER BRAND

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Logo

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

SUPERPOWER BRAND

Gucci

Gucci Logo

Courtesy of Gucci

AFTER NOTRE DAME FIRE, IMMEDIATELY PLEDGED

$222 million

AFTER NOTRE DAME FIRE, IMMEDIATELY PLEDGED

$111 million

CLAIM TO MUSEUM FAME

The $166 million La Maison LVMH/Arts-Talents-Patrimoine in Paris,
designed by Frank Gehry, will open its doors in 2020.

La Maison LVMH/Arts-Talents-Patrimoine in Paris, designed by Frank Gehry

Gehry Partners/Dubuisson Architecture

CLAIM TO MUSEUM FAME

The $170 million Bourse de Commerce, slated to open in 2020,
will showcase works from Pinault’s personal art collection.

Bourse de Commerce, slated to open in Paris in 2020,

Hemis/Alamy

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY

Hermès. LVMH relentlessly tried to take over the family-held
brand before giving up the chase in 2014.

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY

Tom Ford. The fashion magnate left his post as creative director of
Gucci and Saint Laurent in 2004 after a public conflict with Pinault.

ENVIABLE WINE ESTATE

Château d’Yquem, a legendary dessert-wine maison,
of which Arnault and LVMH are the majority owners.

Dark grapes, Isolated on white background; Shutterstock ID 299697119; Notes: duel

Shutterstock

ENVIABLE WINE ESTATE

Clos de Tart, a Burgundy grand cru property for which
he paid more than $230 million.

Black and green grapes isolated on a white background. The pattern of grapes of different varieties, top view. Food background.; Shutterstock ID 1072452311; Notes: Duel

Shutterstock

NET WORTH

$103 billion

NET WORTH

$31 billion

 

