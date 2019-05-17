7 Pairs of Aviator Sunglasses That Will Have You Flying High This Summer

Winter is (finally) over, and it’s time for sunnier prospects. Of course, you’ll need some sunblock in addition to your go-to polo and shorts—and we’re not just talking about SPF. A good pair of sunglasses is equal parts tinted lens and fashion statement—be it round, shield, wayfarer or classic aviator.

Originally designed for, well, aviators, the style has enjoyed consistent popularity since Ray-Ban brought them to the general public back in the 1950s. As it turns out, the teardrop-shaped lenses are universally flattering on most every face shape. And they’re back and bolder than ever this summer—from an aggressively tangerine Prada lens to a “woven” Bottega Veneta frame. We rounded up these and other favorites for the season; perhaps jet setting and trendsetting aren’t so mutually exclusive after all.

Mr. Leight Ichi S Sunglasses

These slender specs from Mr. Leight nix the lower nose bridge, but make no mistake–they’re a far cry from minimalism. An intricately perforated rim and soft blue lens create a statement that’s simultaneously sleek and eye-catching—the detailing is reminiscent of Japanese architecture.

Barton Perreira Aeronaut Sunglasses

Barton Perreira’s Aeronaut frames come in a variety of finishes and hues, but we prefer the monochromatic metallics on this count. Mix with a breezy jacket and polo to edge out a summer look when your future (or just the sun) starts to look too bright.

Bottega Veneta Sunglasses in Metal

If only the OG aviator pilots could see the style now. This colorful pair from Bottega Veneta makes for the perfect summer shade that’s anything but boring. And the devil’s in the intricate detailing: the brand’s signature “intrecciato” motif is enameled on the temples, giving it the appearance of fine woven leather.

Prada Linea Rossa Spectrum Sunglasses

There’s nothing like a pop of color, and these bright orange shades from Prada bring the fire. Pair this statement piece with your favorite neutrals for an effortless look reminiscent of your poolside Aperol Spritz. (And yes, we stand behind the Spritz in this time of controversy.)

Tom Ford Benton Sunglasses

Everyone loves a good tortoiseshell moment, but the pattern could stand for a good spruce up. These sunglasses from Tom Ford are just the right amount of retro and refreshing, pairing the tried-and-true with a cool blue lens for a look that’s all 2019.

Moncler Lunettes Sunglasses

If you’ve ever been accused of looking at the world through rose-colored glasses, now you can IRL. Beyond the light lenses, the branded bridge also sets these specs apart (quite obviously). However, if you’d rather not be a walking, talking ad for Moncler, the insert can be removed for a more by-the-book aviator facade. Speaking of…

Saint Laurent

… If you’d rather stick with the look that got the aviator off the ground in the first place, these Saint Laurent frames have you covered. A classic teardrop shape with an equally timeless gold finish, these shades are an easy summer go-to. We’re not sure we’d recommend them for actual piloting, though.

