From Spike Lee’s Purple Homage to Michael B. Jordan’s Classic Tom Ford: See What Hollywood’s Leading Men Wore to the Oscars

Last night was Hollywood’s big night, one filled with expected wins, a few surprises, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper making goo-goo eyes at each other and, of course, lots of fashion.

In terms of sartorial splendor, it’s the women who really get to shine on nights like this, and rightfully so. Still, it’s a chance for men to show off some more formal style and take their personal style and marry it to the traditional tuxedo (the dress code is officially “black tie formal”).

Here’s a look at how Hollywood’s most stylish men turned up for the biggest night in movies.

Rami Malek in Custom Yves Saint Laurent

When it comes to classic, a sharp silhouette and a perfect fit is the best way to turn heads. Malek nailed the night even before walking away with top honor.

Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX

Ali, who picked up his second award last night, accessorized his classic shawl-collar tuxedo with a velvet beanie (from milliner Gigi Burris), which is definitely the most luxurious way to add a bit of casual flair to your outfit.

Jason Momoa in Custom Fendi by Karl Lagerfeld

Beyond the standout pink take on the tux, Mr. Lagerfeld made Momoa a special matching velvet scrunchie for his famous locks. Even better, in true Hawaiian He-Man style, the actor took off his shirt for the after-party, because that’s what you do when you’re Aquaman.

Henry Golding in Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Golding channeled Old Hollywood vibes with his classic Ralph Lauren kit, proving that sometimes staying in your lane is the best advice.

Nicholas Hoult in Dior Men

Hoult took on the newish Dior Men designer’s signature suiting, which was a riff on the double-breasted jacket, but with some additional panache.

Spike Lee in Ozwald Boateng

The notoriously dapper Lee went full violet last night, in part an homage to the iconic performer Prince. And he flexed some more sartorial might below the ankle, by wearing custom Golden Air Jordan 3 “Tinker” kicks.

Alex Rodriguez in Tom Ford

A nice way to stand-out in a sea of tuxedos is the white jacket—both flashy and classic at the same time.

Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford

Jordan, who’s no style slouch, did the perfectly understated tuxedo move that every guy who frequently has to don formalwear should try: velvet. By swapping out the traditional jacket for a velvet one—here in a subtle inky midnight blue—he looked distinguished but also distinct.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

It’s 2019 and we’re in the midst of a gender-bending revolution, perfectly demonstrated by this tux-meets-gown look from Pose star Billy Porter. Should everyone try it? No. Should most people try it? Uh, no. But still, we gotta give him props for standing out.