From Spike Lee’s Purple Homage to Michael B. Jordan’s Classic Tom Ford: See What Hollywood’s Leading Men Wore to the Oscars

Classic silhouettes, bold colors, and one wild tuxedo-gown.

Spike Lee, Nicholas Hoult, and Michael B. Jordan Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Last night was Hollywood’s big night, one filled with expected wins, a few surprises, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper making goo-goo eyes at each other and, of course, lots of fashion.

In terms of sartorial splendor, it’s the women who really get to shine on nights like this, and rightfully so. Still, it’s a chance for men to show off some more formal style and take their personal style and marry it to the traditional tuxedo (the dress code is officially “black tie formal”).

Here’s a look at how Hollywood’s most stylish men turned up for the biggest night in movies.

Rami Malek in Custom Yves Saint Laurent

When it comes to classic, a sharp silhouette and a perfect fit is the best way to turn heads. Malek nailed the night even before walking away with top honor.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock  Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX

Ali, who picked up his second award last night, accessorized his classic shawl-collar tuxedo with a velvet beanie (from milliner Gigi Burris), which is definitely the most luxurious way to add a bit of casual flair to your outfit.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock  Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

 

Jason Momoa in Custom Fendi by Karl Lagerfeld

Beyond the standout pink take on the tux, Mr. Lagerfeld made Momoa a special matching velvet scrunchie for his famous locks. Even better, in true Hawaiian He-Man style, the actor took off his shirt for the after-party, because that’s what you do when you’re Aquaman.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock </p> <p>  Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Henry Golding in Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Golding channeled Old Hollywood vibes with his classic Ralph Lauren kit, proving that sometimes staying in your lane is the best advice.

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock  Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

 

Nicholas Hoult in Dior Men

Hoult took on the newish Dior Men designer’s signature suiting, which was a riff on the double-breasted jacket, but with some additional panache.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock  Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

 

Spike Lee in Ozwald Boateng

The notoriously dapper Lee went full violet last night, in part an homage to the iconic performer Prince. And he flexed some more sartorial might below the ankle, by wearing custom Golden Air Jordan 3 “Tinker” kicks.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock  Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

 

Alex Rodriguez in Tom Ford

A nice way to stand-out in a sea of tuxedos is the white jacket—both flashy and classic at the same time.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock  ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

 

Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford

Jordan, who’s no style slouch, did the perfectly understated tuxedo move that every guy who frequently has to don formalwear should try: velvet. By swapping out the traditional jacket for a velvet one—here in a subtle inky midnight blue—he looked distinguished but also distinct.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock  Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

 

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

It’s 2019 and we’re in the midst of a gender-bending revolution, perfectly demonstrated by this tux-meets-gown look from Pose star Billy Porter. Should everyone try it? No. Should most people try it? Uh, no. But still, we gotta give him props for standing out.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

 

