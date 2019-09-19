Want to Update Your Loafers? Need a New Haircut? These Hong Kong Fashion Fixers Can Help

Desperate for a bespoke suit in a week? Spill Cognac in your private jet? Has your grandfather’s watch stopped? Some conundrums can’t be handled by a tech startup or even your average skilled technician. Certain tasks still require highly specialized experts. Here, your guide to fixers in Hong Kong… just in case.

The Hidden Treasure Trove

Regular readers will be aware of the Armoury, the menswear store in New York and Hong Kong that brings classic men’s style up to date—think Ivy League mixed with Italian tailoring. But fewer will know Drop 93, the Armoury’s little brother, which focuses on vintage, pre-owned and new old-stock items. Though it’s an online store, if you’re in Hong Kong you can visit the showroom and run the rails in person. On a good day you might find brand-new Stefano Bemer loafers, leather briefcases and a range of suits and jackets. Always worth checking out.

The Urbane Cigar Lounge

Looking to kick back and savor a stogie? The Red Chamber Cigar Divan has just the fix. With old-school Chinese interiors, plush seating and mellow music wafting throughout (as well as a spot of smoke), the Divan appears more Zen temple than run-of-the-mill cigar lounge. Yet it has the fully stocked humidors, knowledgeable staff and smoking accessories aficionados have come to expect of the latter, complete with a wide range of Cuban cigars— and spirits to match. +852.2537.0977

The Throwback Barber

With its dark-wood interiors, marble floors and Art Deco design, the barber shop inside Mandarin Oriental is reminiscent of a high-end private gentlemen’s club from another era (the 1930s, to be exact). For that reason, it attracts a clientele who prefer their more mundane tasks (i.e., haircuts, though the menu also includes manicures, pedicures, massage treatments and reflexology) to take place in undeniably luxurious environs. There’s a VIP room if you like privacy, and televisions are built into the mirrors so you can watch sports or the stock market reports. “I believe that staying on top of the latest hair trends is very important, but so is staying true to each individual’s unique hair characteristics,” says master barber Larry Mui. Haircuts start at $60 ($65 for a master barber).

The Jean Genie

Denim may be durable, but it’s not indestructible. Full House Denim & Workshop knows that better than anyone. The Hong Kong tailor will stitch up your world-weary jeans in a jiffy or whip up a fresh pair that fits like a glove. We’d opt for the latter, as Full House’s denim incorporates bamboo rather than traditional cotton for a more breathable, summer-friendly finished product. Custom jeans start at $215.

The Tailor to Book

With a 60-year history, William Cheng & Son has become an invaluable go-to for jet-setting men in need of bespoke services for formal attire (even morning coats) and traditional suit-and-tie business clothing as well as more casual shirting. The average suit requires three sessions: one for measurements and two additional fittings. Fabrics are available from mills in Italy and the UK, and repeat customers can save their measurements for future online purchases. While discretion is key, William Cheng & Son is known among C-suite executives at major financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, and as for star power, Gwyneth Paltrow has been directing some of her male pals here. Shirts start at $50 and suits at $475.