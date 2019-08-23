The 14 Best New Menswear Items to Buy This Week

If there’s a unifying theme of this week’s new arrivals in luxury menswear, it’s that they’re not afraid to make something of a statement. You’ll see a sense of boldness—either in color and pattern, or in fearless construction choices—throughout the items that caught our eyes this week. From Noah’s new wool coach’s jacket to a pair of stunning sunglasses from Mr. Leight, everything feels singular. Which means if you’re looking to add something fresh to your rotation, you’re in the right place.

Noah Wool Campus Jacket

There’s a lot to like from Noah’s fall 2019 collection, which just dropped this week, but among the first pieces to catch our eyes was this slick campus jacket. It combines a wool outer layer with a striking tartan lining and the shape of a coach’s jacket, the streetwear staple that just can’t quit. Whether you dress it up or down, this piece is winterized to take you from fall’s first chill well through the colder months.

Buy Now: $388

Rowing Blazers x Murray’s Toggery Shop Rugby Shirt

New York City’s freshest preppy brand is going back to the place where prep (arguably) began. In its second collaboration with Murray’s Toggery—aka the creator of Nantucket Red—Rowing Blazers has created a capsule collection whose products feature bold graphic renditions of the island of Nantucket. This rugby shirt puts that graphic right at the center.

Buy Now: $195

Sies Marjan Bas Oversized Bouclé Rollneck Sweater

Do you ever get the urge to just sit and wrap yourself up in the warmest blanket possible and just . . . chill out? Let us introduce you to your new go-to sweater. This piece from New York brand Sies Marjan is made in Italy from a combination of mohair and wool. Oversized for maximum comfort, it feels and looks incredible—and you’ll be glad you own it when temperatures start to drop.

Buy Now: 595

Mr. Leight Getty Square-Frame Sunglasses

Mr. Leight is the luxury eyewear line from luxury eyewear designer Garrett Leight and his father, Larry Leight (founder of the luxury eyewear line Oliver Peoples). This pair is made from an acetate that looks like it has streaks of metal running through it and finished with a mirrored, gradient frame. And while it sounds like that might be too bold for most, it’s all rendered in a color palette that manages to look neutral and high impact at the same time.

Buy Now: $665

Belstaff Patrol Shearling Collar Waxed Jacket

A classic British heritage brand, Belstaff has been making quality clothing for decades that’s known to last for, well, decades. Its waxed jackets add a great element of rugged sophistication to any outfit—while ensuring you stay dry in inclement weather. The shearling collar will help to keep your neck nice and warm, and the plethora of pockets is handy for guys on the go.

Buy Now: $809

Boglioli Slim-Fit Cotton-Blend Corduroy Chinos

This pair of cords from the Italian greats at Boglioli look like they stepped out of a Wes Anderson movie—which is to say that they’re standing at the ready for your fall rotation. The cut is slim, but not so slim that you won’t want to wear them after a steak.

Buy Now: $400

Monitaly Vancloth Cotton-Sateen Chore Jacket

Crafted from a blend of cotton and satin, Monitaly’s chore jacket was directly inspired by US military coats from the 1940s. With a wool lining and a water-resistant finish, it’s a great transitional piece that can last well into fall.

Buy Now: $505

Brunello Cucinelli Hiker Boot

Crafted from premium leather and a tough rubber sole, getting a pair of these hiking boots is the like to buying a luxury SUV—but for your feet. They’ll take you anywhere a Range Rover can get you—and do it in impeccable style.

Buy Now: $1,295

Albam Curly Fleece Snap Neck Pullover

Albam has released a handful of curly fleece pieces over the last few seasons that stand out because they don’t feel like a crunchy, granola take on the metaphor. This pullover has a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm, and a neck snap you can button up when things get chilly. The ecru color will pop nicely in colder months, too.

Buy Now: $155

Stone Island Lamy Flock Pocket Zip Overshirt

Featuring a shade of orange so bright it resembles a roaring fire, this overshirt from Stone Island is constructed from durable and lightweight nylon for a great mixture of comfort and breathability. Keep it tucked away in your bag for a rainy day or toss it on as a perfect top layer on breezy, cool mornings.

Buy Now: $570

Korchmar Twain Leather Weekender

If you need a last-minute getaway bag for Labor Day, this 22″ full grain leather weekender from Korchmar is an excellent choice. Capable of expanding to fit your travel needs, it boasts plenty of internal pockets to help you keep it all organized too. The leather is treated to ensure that really deep brown stays that way for as long as you have the bag.

Buy Now: $645

Gucci Printed Polo Shirt

A bold pattern for even bolder man, this Gucci polo is adorned with a repeating belt pattern—complete with the famed Gucci buckle. While it is a slim-fit, there’s a slight amount of stretch to it. And if you want to mitigate its graphic appeal, try wearing it under a toned-down denim jacket or cardigan.

Buy Now: $980

Oliver Spencer Grandpa Classic Coat

Despite its namesake, we’d say there’s actually nothing “old” about this slick houndstooth check wool coat from British designer Oliver Spencer. And while it’s made by a brand that leans toward classic menswear staples, this one feels decidedly updated. Plus, a coat this warm and sturdy will make it a piece that you reach for time and time again when temperatures drop.

Buy Now: $525

Rag & Bone Daniel Notched Lapel Twill Jacket

With a three-button silhouette and a golden hour hue, this three-button jacket from Rag & Bone sits somewhere between a chore jacket and a cotton sport coat. That makes it perfect for those occasions where you want to put on a jacket, but want to avoid looking like you’re trying too hard.

Buy Now: $395

Givenchy Slim-Fit Logo Stripe Suit

If anyone wants to know who makes this suit, all they have to do is get a little closer: The pinstripes are spell out “Givenchy.” Slim throughout the body (and in the lapels) it’s a real conversation starter of a suit—if you’re willing to literally wear your love for the brand on your sleeves.

Buy Now: $525