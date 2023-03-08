Bob Dylan Rocks a Celine Leather Jacket in the Brand’s Latest Campaign

The times, they are a-changin’—but if you ask Hedi Slimane, it’s important to celebrate the history-makers, the greats that altered the zeitgeist, the ones that spurred revolution and were the voice of a generation. Remember the past, because it will undoubtedly inform and influence the future—a sentiment that Celine’s creative director doesn’t take lightly.

Prime example: Slimane has tapped none other than Bob Dylan—the Nobel Prize winner, the Academy Award winner and the music icon—to front the brand’s latest “Portraits Of” series. In the two black-and-white photos lensed by the creative director and shot in Los Angeles, Dylan exudes his signature swagger.

Bob Dylan in Celine’s “Portrait Of” series.

The first one depicts the living legend against a wooden backdrop, seated on a rocking chair with a Gibson in hand. The other sees Dylan in his home, this time strumming an acoustic guitar. Both are moody, almost somber, but in a way that, much like his music, commands attention.

In the two shots, Dylan wears oversized sunglasses and a leather trucker jacket from Celine’s current collection. The whole look is categorically cool. It is the essence of rock ‘n’ roll—a characteristic that Slimane brings to all his collections.

Since taking the helm of Celine, Slimane has altered the the codes of the storied French label, changing it from the artful, career-gallerist aesthetic of his predecessor, Phoebe Philo, to one that is decidedly edgier, more subversive. He is a fan of leather, skinny fits, heeled boots and the color black—the uniform worn by music icons such as Lou Reed and Keith Richards. In fact, both men have sat behind Slimane’s camera, so it only makes sense that Dylan would be next in line.

Of course, Slimane is no stranger to the current music scene; past models of the “Portraits Of” series included Martin Rev, Paul Banks and Julian Casablancas of the Strokes. But if you ask any of these buzzy names who’s the GOAT, the one they are most influenced by, they’d probably tell you it’s the man dubbed “the Voice of a Generation.”