Brooks Brothers’ Sporty FILA Collab Marries American Style With Tennis Heritage

Game. Set. Match!

Brooks Brothers and Fila have joined forces to create a limited-edition collection of tennis-inspired clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women. The collaboration, which you can find online starting Tuesday, blends both brands’ aesthetics as seamlessly as it speaks to the fashion world’s current moment, putting tailoring and classic sportswear alongside modern performance clothing. Each piece in the collection, from piped club blazers to tracksuits and headbands, is adorned with a co-branded FILA and Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece logo.

The full menswear lineup includes everything from seersucker suiting separates, polo shirts and OCBDs to tracksuits, tennis sweaters and wristbands. For women, styles include a chunky cable knit tennis sweater dress trimmed in red and navy, as well as a heritage-inspired pleated dress. There are also plenty of accessories, ranging from neckties and belts to backpacks and wristbands.

This collaboration also features two actual tennis shoes: The Brooks Brothers x FILA Trigate and the Brooks Brothers x FILA Original Tennis LX. Both are packaged in a custom shoebox that includes the same striped detail featured on the clothes.

It’s a partnership that makes sense for both brands—and not just because they’ve been making tennis togs for decades. Both are sponsors of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

If you need fresh gear for the club—or if you just want to play out your own Bjorn Borg fantasies—the ‘Brooks Brothers x FILA’ collaboration is now available on the Brooks Brothers website. The full collection ranges from $78 for logo printed t-shirts for men to a 100 percent leather backpack for $798.

Check out more images of the collection below.