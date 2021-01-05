Burberry’s Limited-Edition Outerwear Line Reworks Its Greatest Hits

Burberry knows outerwear. Now, the brand that invented the trench coat is revamping some of the best examples from its cavernous archives.

Dubbed Future Archive, the limited-edition capsule collection was designed by Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci as an homage to the brand’s strong outerwear roots. Tisci culled together several of the label’s classic pieces and reinterpreted them with more contemporary cuts. But the updates are done with an eye on the future, and their limited-edition nature means collectors and fans of the brand will have to act fast to secure their favorite pieces.

One of the throughlines of the new lineup is diamond quilting. The technique has been incorporated into Burberry’s coats for generations and it’s found its way into everything from bomber to field jackets here. Ditto for tailored suit jackets and trousers. Even the accessories, especially the sneakers and bucket hats, feature the crisscrossing motif.

Tisci even went so far as to combine specific elements from different coats and jackets to create novel hybrids. In one instance, he took quilted nylon bomber jackets and spliced them with the signature cotton-gabardine typically used for the house’s trench coats.

Though much of fashion has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Burberry has kept active working on several initiatives through the lockdown. One of the most prominent is the ReBurberry Fabric program done in partnership with the British Fashion Council. An example of sustainability in action, the collaboration sees that Burberry’s leftover fabrics are donated to U.K.-based fashion students most in need of the raw material. The brand hopes that the program can act as a pilot for other major houses in the field to support young talent.

Following a global launch across a roster of international stores beginning today, Future Archive will be available exclusively through Burberry’s Chicago flagship and the brand’s website beginning January 11.