Canada Goose Is About to Drop a Stylish, ’90s-Inspired Puffer Jacket

The ’90s bore countless trends that have managed to circle back around over time. One of the most welcome ones, especially right now, is that cold-weather standby the puffer coat. Drawing on a wave of nostalgia that’s run through fashion as of late, Canada Goose has just revealed a forthcoming style that harkens back to that remarkable decade.

Designed in collaboration with its regular partner, the retailer Concepts, the Legacy Jacket is built to Canada Goose’s high-performance standards with some added perks. This style comes in three distinct versions: Bold, Heritage and 1996. Each one is fully reversible with one solid side that’s more subdued and a bold opposite that draws upon the graphic color combinations common before the new millennium––think strong shades of yellow, red, gray and green.

Though originated by American couturier Charles James in 1937, the puffer coat has enjoyed an interesting evolution since its haughty beginning. It became the outerwear of choice for skiers and other athletes before eventually being adopted by, well, other people who wanted to stay warm. Its strongest association in the ’90s may have been with the music scene, specifically the hip-hop artists and rappers who donned them in droves and made them even more popular via music videos and photoshoots.

Canada Goose’s riff on those classics maintains the aesthetic but throws in some extras, too. Legacy has a filled reversible hood for when the weather turns especially blustery and is loaded with deep pockets to conveniently stash your phone, wallet and other essentials. The slim fit gives it a more updated feel that looks just as good layered over tailored pieces as it does streetwear. In other words, its a prime candidate for the work commute and weekend activities, alike.

Snag your own starting November 15th. The Concepts x Canada Goose Legacy Jacket retails for $750 and can be purchased on both the Canada Goose and Concepts websites.