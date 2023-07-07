Canada Goose Just Unveiled Its First Sneakers

Canada Goose is stepping into new territory with its footwear.

The multibillion-dollar Canadian label, which is best known for its high-quality parkas, just unveiled its first pair of sneakers for “city slickers and the modern explorer.” The move comes roughly two years after the brand made its footwear debut with two pairs of high-end winter boots.

Dubbed the Glacier Trail, the new high-performance kicks can be worn in the arctic tundra, the nippy streets of the Big Apple, and beyond. Fit for any gender, the versatile design will be offered in both high- and low-top variations to appeal to all manner of sneakerheads.

Crafted from a mix of suede and premium leather, the lightweight shoe will be available in neutral hues, including black, tan, and white, with details in more daring seasonal colors like Sundial Orange and Ozone Blue. The brand’s iconic badge is proudly displayed on the upper, naturally. Interestingly, the multi-directional tread and heel flare were both inspired by the maple leaf featured on that logo.

The Glacier Trail Sneaker ($450) in white and Sundial Orange. Canada Goose

Performance and protection are the real draw, of course. A rubberized leather protective wrap on the exterior together with a breathable HDry interior membrane will help shield your feet from the elements, while a breathable microfiber lining with temperature-regulating properties will keep them dry.

Other trek-ready features include a heel stabilizer that will keep you steady in rough terrain and a cushioned EVA midsole that will provide additional support in punishing environments. To top it off, the 360-lacing system and stretch collar will keep your ankles comfy and secure. (The high tops also include a zipper for a customizable fit and added comfort, according to the brand.)

The Glacier Trail Sneaker High ($550) in black and tan. Canada Goose

You can buy the new Canada Goose Glacier Trail sneaker from the brand’s website and select retail locations nationwide starting July 18. The kicks will also be available via Shopbop and Saks. The low tops are priced at $450, while the highs cost $550.

Canada Goose loafers next?