Canada Goose Just Dropped 5 New Winter Coats Crafted From Recycled Materials

Last year, Canada Goose announced plans to go fur-free and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2025. With a new collection that offers the brand’s largest capsule made from recycled materials to date, we’d say the brand is well on its way.

Called the Humanature Capsule, the offering includes four new outerwear styles, as well as an updated take on its unisex Standard Expedition Parka, which launched in January 2021. The new styles include the men’s Ryker Overcoat and Nairo Puffer and the women’s Ryha Overcoat and Keifer Puffer. Each piece of lightweight outerwear comes in a classic fit. The styles are also wind-resistant and water-repellant—making them useful in extreme conditions.

The capsule is crafted solely from eco-conscious alternatives to conventional materials. The shell of each coat, for example, is made of 100 percent recycled nylon, or what the brand refers to as recycled feather-light ripstop. Canada Goose claims all of the fibers used are responsibly sourced and help make the pieces durable. On the flip side, a few luxe additions include cashmere and fleece chin guards, as well as handy interior straps that allow you to carry the outerwear on your back instead of with your hands or arms. Power stretch cuffs are also added to keep you protected from the elements along with an interior hem that traps in heat.

Canada Goose says Humanature isn’t just a capsule collection, but calls it a “purpose platform.” Aligned with the company’s Sustainability Impact Strategy which was introduced in April 2020, Humanature’s ultimate goal is to “keep the planet cold and the people on it warm,” according to a statement.

You can purchase the Standard Expedition Parka now for $1,950, the Ryker Overcoat for $2,295, and the Nairo Puffer for $1,795. Visit the Canada Goose website for more details.