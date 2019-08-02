No One Is Having More Fun Wearing a Suit Right Now Than Orlando Bloom

The beauty of a great suit is that it can be tailored to do almost anything: It can make its wearer look taller, slimmer, more athletic—or all three, providing the kind of confidence that only comes from a garment that enhances what you choose. And while suits can certainly be expressive, lots of them hide all of their clever engineering and handwork behind staid shades of navy, gray or black.

But this week, actor Orlando Bloom reminded us that tailoring can come in all sorts of colors—and even patterns. On Tuesday, Bloom joined Cara Delevigne onstage at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, to promote their new Amazon Prime show Carnival Row. For the occasion, Bloom and stylist Jeanne Yang chose an aqua blue suit printed with graphic black lines and dots, some of which looked like Zs.

The suit was made by the deft hands at Ermenegildo Zenga XXX, the Italian fashion house’s luxurious expression of that intersection between tailoring and sportswear. And combined with a rich mustard yellow sweater from the direct opposite position on the color wheel, the suit feels even bolder than it would have paired with a tamer color. It works.

That’s because it’s a reminder that suiting doesn’t have to take itself so seriously—and that putting on a jacket and trousers can be a great option for guys who would prefer their outfits said something distinct, rather than blending into the background.

It’s a fitting look for Bloom, whose new show imagines what Victorian London might have looked and felt like if fairies and monsters roamed the streets alongside human beings. It’s a scenario that, if the trailer is any indication, provides for a lot of excitement and intrigue. So for this occasion, it was a good idea to put on a suit that does the same.