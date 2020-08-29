Menswear Newcomer Casablanca Is Painting Luxury With Some Much-Needed Color

Casablanca is particularly attuned to the moment, as the ongoing pandemic promises to imbue office attire with a certain work-from-home casualness as the country re-opens. The brand speaks to a customer for whom the rules of luxury are not defined by nipped formality but by striking colors, bold prints and flowing cuts. (For the less flamboyant, there are also a number of luxurious sweaters and jackets.) While portions of Tajer’s debut collection were produced by Moroccan tailors, his latest show was manufactured by Italian woolen mills and even veers into the technical with ski suits and puffers, in gray and winter white, reminiscent of Karl Lagerfeld’s early-2000s skiwear for Chanel. There’s even a collection of knits and faux-fur-trimmed denim jackets emblazoned with interlocking C’s—his latest (but certainly not last) challenge to the behemoth luxury houses.