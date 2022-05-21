CDLP’s Groovy ’70s Summer Swim Collection Shows Off Some Seriously Bold Prints

CDLP’s latest drop was made for fun in the sun.

This week, the Swedish fashion label beloved for its eco-conscious basics, released a collaboration with Paris-based floral print and design company Beaude Studio. All four new styles, ready for the pool or the beach, feature custom-made prints by Beaude Studio founder Ashley Boer that mirror vintage scarves, mosaics and architectural details you’d spot at CDLP’s Stockholm atelier. The prints are anything but ordinary, and the offering’s palette ranges from a vivid hot pink to light blue. There’s even tiger print thrown in for good measure.

CDLP’s design director Ingrid Guttormsen happens to be friends with Boer, and after discussing a collab the duo agreed to join forces for the project. The four styles include long-sleeved and short-sleeved shirts and a pair of shorts made from Ecovero, a viscose fiber made from renewable woods. There’s also a pair of swimming trunks cut from Econyl, a nylon fiber made from plastic recovered from landfills and the ocean. Both materials provide a light and airy feel that will keep you cool on sweltering days.

To celebrate the launch, Boer created a custom window installation at the Parisian men’s concept store Boys Don’t Cry. The interdisciplinary space is known for its exclusive offering of high-end menswear from the likes of Lemaire, Marni and Greg Lauren, as well as art, books and design items. For the display, Boer honed in on the collection’s animal graphic to create a sculpture of bold stripes alongide hand-tinted baby’s breath.

Best known for its silky-soft underwear and loungewear, CDLP’s discreetly sexy brand was launched in 2016 by Christian Larson and Andrea Palm with an emphasis on effortless style. Before this new release, the brand collaborated with Lake Como’s Grand Hotel Tremezzo in 2019 on a vibrant range of swimwear that channeled a summer out at sea. CDLP also partnered with the Tom of Finland Foundation in 2020 to create a tank top and jock strap in homage to garments that were frequently featured in the artist’s works.

To buy your own CDLP and Beaude Studio pieces, visit Boys Don’t Cry or the brand’s website. Prices range from $175 to $290 for all four items.