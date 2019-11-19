Quantcast
New Auction House Darling Supreme Heads to Christie’s for the Latest Sale of Skateboards and Gear

Skateboards, pinball machines and punching bags from the legendary streetwear brand will be auctioned off later this month.

Supreme X Louis Vuitton Monogram Malle Courrier 90 Trunk Christie's New York

Supreme may have started as a small, hole-in-the wall skate shop in Manhattan, but the streetwear brand has grown into a  global pop culture behemoth—with goods that are now literally treated like fine art. Earlier this summer, Sotheby’s held a sale of 1,300  items from the brand. Now, Christie’s New York is upping the ante with a Supreme auction of its own.

Kicking off later this month, the “Handbags X HYPE” sale will include the largest selection of Supreme gear ever offered by the auction house, according to a press release. The auction will see some of the most in-demand Supreme items of all time going up for grabs, including skate decks, a pinball machine and a Louis Vuitton trunk, alongside a number of limited-edition handbags from other brands.

While not as comprehensive as Sotheby’s summer sale, “Handbag X HYPE” has plenty of items streetwear fans will be desperate to get their hands on. For long-time followers of the brand, there are several complete sets of skateboard decks from blue-chip artists like John Baldessari, Robert Longo, Ryan McGinness, Marilyn Minter, Takashi Murakami and Peter Saville (expected to sell for between $2,000 and $15,000 each). And because this is Supreme, there are also a number of outlandish and bizarre accessories, like a Stern pinball machine ($30,000 to $50,000), an Everlast punching bag ($10,000 to $15,000) and the crown jewel of the items on offer: a red and white Louis Vuitton Monogram Malle Courrier 90 Trunk ($50,000 to $60,000).

Supreme X Robert Longo skateboard deck set

Supreme X Robert Longo skateboard deck set  Christie's New York

To organize the sale, the auction house ventured out of house, recruiting curators with knowledge of both streetwear and the brand’s legacy: Ibrahim Itani, the founder of Plus, a Canadian streetwear superstore, and Byron Hawes, whose book Art on Deck: An Exploration of Supreme Skateboards is due out this week from powerHouse Books.

“Supreme represents a highly crafted collaborative vision of broader culture. Like Warhol’s Brillo Pad ‘box’, these objects are pop art iconographs,” Hawes said in a press release. “The skate decks retain this spirit with the added layer of being physically emblazoned by some of this century’s most illustrious artists. Supreme has always managed to meld a range of influences. The curation of this sale with Christie’s is very much in keeping with that as the selection we chose presents the essence of Supreme at the cross-section of contemporary art, design, and collectible accessories.”

Supreme X Stern pinball machine

Supreme X Stern pinball machine  Christie's New York

Of course, there’s more to the sale than just Supreme. Other items of note from the handbag side include an ultra-rare matte white Hermés Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Birkin 30 ($40,000-60,000), a black calfbox leather Hermès So Black Birkin 35 ($12,000-15,000) and a Chanel Leather Record clutch from 2004 ($3,000-4,000). Bidding for the Handbags X HYPE sale runs from November 26 to December 10.

