Artist Daniel Arsham Just Debuted His New Fashion Label at Kith Paris

Multidisciplinary artist Daniel Arsham, who’s known for his quirky recreations of pop culture ephemera like the original Nintendo Game Boy or the Ferrari from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, now has his own fashion label.

On Wednesday, Objects IV Life launched at Kith Paris and online with a range of unisex workwear that mirrors his personal style. The brand was created in partnership with London-based accelerator, Tomorrow, and as you browse the Chapter 1 drop, you’ll find functional jackets, garment-dyed jeans, waffle-fabric tees and moleskin hoodies. There’s even a Utilitarian-style boot you can buy from the brand, as well as a canvas tote bag and logo key chain that’ll develop a patina over time.

In talks with Business of Fashion, he refers to the line as “things I would wear in the studio” and that “I designed them for me.”

While all of the items have a high-end feel, cotton-based items are either made from deadstock fabrics or organic, polyester pieces are made from recycled materials and natural latex is used in the place of a synthetic alternative. The brand also implemented bio-based fabrics such as modal and EcoVero viscose into its first-ever release.

Even more unique, one percent of any item you purchase from the brand will be donated to The Cooper Union. Arsham is an alumnus of the New York City-based arts and science institution and a former recipient of its Gelman Trust Fellowship. He is now dedicated to restoring the institution’s original mission to make tuition free for all students by 2029.

This all came to be after the 41-year-old artist was introduced to Tomorrow’s CEO Stefano Martinetto by A-Cold-Wall’s Samuel Ross (who’s company is invested in by Tomorrow as well). Reportedly, the CEO was looking for “fresh perspectives to grow his portfolio and saw an opportunity to harness Arsham’s vision.” In late 2019, the duo began building a small team for the project. And while Arsham hasn’t designed his own collection before now, he has spawned popular collabs with top brands like Dior, Tiffany’s, Rimowa, Adidas and more recently.

“The opportunity is huge,” Martinetto told Business of Fashion. “The audience is really wide, from serious collectors to the kids.”

Prices for Objects IV Life’s unisex collection ranges from $60 to $950. It’s available now exclusively at Kith Paris and on the brand’s website.