Robb Recommends: A Warm Winter Coat That’s Stylish Enough to Wear to the Office

Every winter, the words of grandparents everywhere ring through my ears: “Make sure you wrap up warm!” The cold is real, but I really hate being wrapped up to A Christmas Story levels of immobility. The Grandad Trench Coat from Parisian brand De Bonne Facture fits the bill perfectly: a coat that is roomy enough for serious layering while still maintaining an elegance that is more New Wave cinema than Inspector Clouseau.

Deborah Neuberg, the brand’s founder and creative director, is constantly drawing inspiration from garments of the past. “I think the worn-in element of vintage is very appealing because, going through time, it is infused with the character of its owner,” she says.

The way I see it, the Grandad Trench Coat isn’t really yours until it’s endured a certain amount of time and wear. Inspired by an old coat that once belonged to a friend’s grandfather, De Bonne Facture’s faithful adaptation is a double-breasted, raglan-sleeved, belted coat made of rich brown or navy wool by Atelier Hervier Productions in central France. Fortifying a classic trench coat silhouette with the insulating warmth of hardy wool, it straddles the line between traditionalism and a contemporary attitude.

Its appeal is similar to that of the ideal house cardigan: a slightly oversized, relaxed silhouette that gives a swaddling sense of ease. Something that can be easily slipped on or off, it’s a joyfully easy thing to wear that, so far, hasn’t failed to work with every piece currently in my winter rotation. Acceptable in nearly every situation I can think of, with wear and care it will be sure to grace the shoulders of the next two generations.

Buy Now: €1,295