Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
×
RR One

LVMH Head Bernard Arnault Has Chosen His Daughter Delphine to Run Christian Dior

Pietro Beccari, who has helmed the house since 2018, will become chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton.

Chairman and Chief Executive of LVMH Bernard Arnault and Louis Vuitton Executive vice president Delphine Arnault pose following the presentation of the group's environmental "Life" program (LVMH Initiatives For the Environment) on September 25, 2019 at LVMH headquarters in Paris. (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images) Eric Piermont/Getty

Another day, another LVMH scion given a leadership position by father Bernard Arnault.

The LVMH chairman, currently the world’s richest person with a net worth of $178 billion, appointed his daughter, Delphine, to run Christian Dior Couture on Wednesday. It’s the second-biggest brand in the French luxury conglomerate’s portfolio.

Related Stories

Delphine, who has been the executive VP of Louis Vuitton since 2013, will take over from Pietro Beccari as chairman and CEO of Dior on February 1. Beccari, who has helmed the house since 2018, will now become chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton.

It’s somewhat of a full-circle moment for Delphine. The 47-year-old worked at Dior for 12 years in the early 2000s, cutting her teeth in the shoe department before rising to become a deputy general manager. She also joined the LVMH board in 2003 and was the first woman and youngest person to serve on it. For the past decade, Delphine has been number two in charge at LV and has been responsible for all of the maison’s product activities.

“Under her leadership, the desirability of Louis Vuitton products advanced significantly, enabling the brand to regularly set new sales records,” Bernard said in a statement. “Her keen insights and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in driving the ongoing development of Christian Dior.”

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Head of French multinational corporation LVMH Bernard Arnault (C) and his wife Helene (2R), pose with their children (from L-R) Frederic Arnault, Delphine Arnault, Antoine Arnault and Alexandre Arnault after the ceremony marking Paris' Iconic department store 'La Samaritaine' reopening after 16 years of closure on June 21, 2021 in Paris, France. The department store was founded in 1870 by Ernest Cognacq and closed in 2005. The building, a Parisian masterpiece of Art Nouveau, is at the center of an ambitious renovation project. After 16 years of closure the building owned by LVMH, a luxury-goods maker, which was to reopen last April, is inaugurated June 21, 2021, due to the health crisis. On a surface of 20,000 m² it will combine a 5-star Cheval Blanc hotel designed by Peter Marino, ultra modern offices, housing units and shops. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Bernard Arnault and his wife, Helene, (center) with Frederic, Delphine, Antoine (left) and Alexandre (right). Getty

Delphine’s appointment comes just one month after the billionaire patriarch named his son Antoine as chief executive and chair of Christian Dior SE, the holding company that owns the majority of the family’s stake in luxury conglomerate LVMH. All five of his children now hold senior positions within the French company: Alexandre Arnault is an executive at Tiffany & Co.; Frederic Arnault is chief executive of TAG Heuer; and Jean Arnault takes care of marketing and product development for Louis Vuitton’s watches division.

Bernard appears to be tightening his family’s grip on LVMH, and for good reason: It’s now Europe’s most valuable company, worth about $408 billion. As for which child takes over as chairman of the group, we’ll have to wait and see. LVMH recently changed the maximum age of its CEO from 75 to 80 to give 73-year-old Bernard a few more years in the top spot.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Men's Fashion

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion

More From Our Brands

ad