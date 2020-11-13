Quantcast
Dior’s New Menswear Capsule Takes the Stuffiness Out of Traditional Suiting

The collection has an easy mix-and-match attitude.

Dior modern tailoring capsule Dior/Brett Lloyd

While it’s hard not to admire the beauty of a well-made suit, there’s something about tailoring that can also seem a bit stuffy. Searching for a solution to this contemporary problem, Dior Men’s creative director Kim Jones reinterpreted the label’s couture heritage and translated it into a capsule collection that can be worn every day.

Ever since Christian Dior debuted his first collection in 1947, the revolutionary one which became known as the New Look, the house that bears his name has made tailoring a hallmark. Jones mined this heritage to devise the new lineup––consisting of three stalwart jackets and coordinating pairs of trousers––but making them lighter and easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion. This mix-and-match philosophy is further enhanced by the edited palette of three neutral colors that make the suiting trio even more versatile.

The most structured of the jackets is the double-breasted style, which departs from most classic models with its signature cross strap. A bit more relaxed in attitude is the second workwear-inspired model while the third, in a Harrington silhouette, is the most casual of the crop.

Dior modern tailoring capsule

The collection consists of three jackets and three pairs of trousers in versatile shades.  Dior/Brett Lloyd

All three styles are adorned with a matte black CD pin and use the same buttons used on the original Bar suit, the breakout look from that Dior show in 1947. For the first time, they come lined in a fabric bearing the house’s signature cannage motif usually reserved for its leather goods.

As far as trousers are concerned, they come in a similarly adaptable array. The most formal is a pair of pleated pants, followed by a streamlined chino and, finally, a slim jogger with a drawstring waist. Like their jacket counterparts, they are cut from a select group of fabrics––a black virgin wool and mohair blend, a textured micro-houndstooth and a Prince of Wales check––that nod to the favored materials of Christian Dior himself.

The Modern Tailoring capsule is available now starting at $650.

