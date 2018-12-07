Kim Jones’s First Dior Collection is a Collab with Kaws–Here’s Where You Can Find It

Like many of menswear’s heaviest hitters, Dior Homme has undergone a creative transformation in the past year—ushering out longtime creative director Kris Van Assche and seeing Kim Jones (who formerly helmed Louis Vuitton’s men’s line) introduce a playful new take on the brand’s signature fashion-forward approach to tailoring. Jones’s inaugural collection made waves in the industry when it debuted earlier this summer—and now, thanks to an exclusive pop-up at the Maxfield boutique in Los Angeles, the house’s devotees have their first chance to shop Dior’s new look.

Opening this week, the pop-up will feature a capsule collection of pieces from the Dior Men’s Summer 2019 line (so expect a bit of a departure from the winter-ready boots and heavy parkas currently stocking the shelves at most of your favorite stores), along with an exclusive range of clothing designed in collaboration with the New York–based artist Kaws. Jones—who tapped Kaws to design a 33-foot-tall sculpture made of 70,000 pink, black, and white flowers to preside over his first runway show for the brand—tasked the artist here to reimagine the brand’s logo and signature bee motif. His resulting take on the classic logo is splashed across simple T-shirts, sweatshirts, and the backs of navy windbreakers—a pop-art approach that gives the collection a decidedly youthful look. That said, we imagine each would go quite nicely with sharply tailored trousers or a simple blazer.

Elsewhere, the pop-up—housed in an airy art-exhibit-style space, complete with Kaws’s eight-foot-tall Dior Bee sculpture, in Maxfield’s Prove House on Melrose Avenue—features Jones’s sporty twist on the brand’s more classic codes. The iconic Dior Oblique pattern (which features the name Dior deconstructed and spelled out in a repeating, wraparound motif) has been splashed across high- and low-top sneakers accented with transparent rubber panels, and the house’s trendy women’s Saddle bag has been reinterpreted in two more masculine cross-body styles. The former also makes an appearance on the limited-edition Oblique BMX bike, which features transparent handle grips and pedals and flashy chrome accents, and comes complete with a Dior Oblique–patterned aluminum storage case—making it a perfect gift for the impossible-to-buy-for fashion lover on your list.

The Maxfield pop-up will be open in Los Angeles through December 26, but if you can’t make it out to Los Angeles before the holidays, pieces from the capsule collection will also be available at Dior’s pop-up in New York’s Meatpacking District and in select Dior boutiques across the country.