Dover Street Market Drops T-Shirts From Off-White, Marine Serre and More for Covid Relief

The world could use a healthy dash of positivity right about now. Dover Street Market’s latest project tapped top designers to create t-shirts for exactly that purpose, with the added benefit of helping charity at the same time.

Consisting of 31 limited-edition styles, DSM’s Fearless Initiative for Positive Imagination and Inspirational Solidarity was originally conceived in April toward the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown. The fashion emporium recruited its list of top creatives to put their spin on the everyday staple. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be go to aid healthcare workers battling the pandemic or those economically impacted by the pandemic.

On the Instagram page of the shop’s US outpost, the company wrote, “We are looking to the future with optimism and hope; working together with friends of DSM to create a simple collection of T-shirts that help to spread positive energy through the wider DSM global community and out into the world.”

As you might expect, DSM tapped a deep roster of talent for the project. Collaborators run the gamut from beloved niche labels to some of the industry’s biggest mega brands. Cult favorite Marine Serre developed a tee called “No Paradox No Progress,” which displays the theoretical structure of a wormhole across the front. Virgil Abloh’s Off-White created a shirt entitled “New World,” consisting of a numbered list of professions by the designer in simple, graphic white type. Meanwhile, Sacai’s Chitose Abe played with ideas of calligraphy to write “Fearless” on her t-shirt with brush-like strokes that also appear to be mixed with dimensional black tape.

In the US, proceeds will go to the charity Give Directly, an organization that focuses on providing assistance to those facing extreme poverty. Prices for the tees range from $35 to $305. Head over to the company’s website and fill up your shopping cart while stock lasts. Several of the designs are already sold out with the rest sure to follow close behind.