Drake Dons a $47,000 Raf Simons Bomber Jacket in the New Music Video for ‘Toosie Slide’

Drake has used his latest music video “Toosie Slide” to show off his seriously stylish threads. Throughout the five-minute clip, which has already claimed the No.1 spot on YouTube’s trending chart, the rapper sports a $47,000 Raf Simons bomber, as well as a one-off Alyx vest.

In fact, “Toosie Slide” is pretty much just one giant flex. In addition to his standout wardrobe, Drake also gives a tour of his $100 million Toronto mansion, which is replete with high-end furniture, marble floors, music awards, rare artworks and sculptures, plus a custom piano to top it all off. It’s the kind of fantastical escapist fodder we all need while holed up in quarantine.

The highly sought-after “Riot Riot Riot” camo bomber is an archive piece that typically sells in the ballpark of $47,000, according to High Snobiety. Once worn for several weeks straight by fellow rapper Kanye West, it’s the epitome of ultra-cool, oversized streetwear. Drizzy pairs this with a 1017 Alyx 9sm vest—it can be spotted around 2 minutes 40 seconds in—which routinely sell for $1,000 or more. He is also wearing a black face mask to prevent him from getting Covid-19, clearly.

Art-wise, the OVO co-founder has a pair of the KAWS Four Foot Dissected Companions—which can easily run upward of $50,000—and a Mao 94 print by none other than Andy Warhol. If this is one of the pop artist’s original works, it could be worth millions.

Throughout the video, which was directed by cinematographer Theo Skudra, Drake also shows off a bespoke piano that’s covered in a Takashi Murakami Flowers and Skulls print, as well as a Kobe Bryant jersey and his various Grammys and MTV awards.

Earlier this week, Champagne Papi also gave us a sneak peek at his revamped private jet, which received a makeover from Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton Menswear Director Virgil Abloh. Hey, if we’re stuck inside, there are worse things than living vicariously through Drake.