Quantcast
// RR One

Drake Is Opening an OVO Pop-Up in the Wynn Las Vegas This Weekend

Looks like the singer is going all in on October's Very Own.

OVO and Drake Shutterstock

Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) imprint is launching a new pop-up shop this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. The store debuts on Saturday at Wynn Plaza and will be open daily through to January 12.

The shop stems from the multifaceted partnership Drake inked with Wynn Las Vegas, which was announced in February.

“In the fourth quarter of last year, we pursued a relationship with Drake and his management team to do something different in Las Vegas—not the traditional residency,” Alex Cordova, Executive Vice President and Managing Partner of Nightlife for the venue, told Rolling Stone. “A partnership will be the right word [for this relationship] because this isn’t just about performing at the venue. This is more about how we bring Drake into the concept of Wynn Las Vegas. We’re looking at all possible environments within the hotel and working with Drake and Drake’s team to see exactly how he can lend assistance in curating these experiences.”

The OVO Pop-Up shop will “feature weekly drops every Friday,” according to OVO’s Instagram post. The pop-up shop premiere coincides with Drake’s concert at Wynn’s XS Nightclub on Saturday, which is part of a limited run of upcoming shows the rapper will perform at the club.

More Men's Fashion

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad