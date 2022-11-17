The Price of Eton’s Latest Dress Shirt Changes Based on the Stock Market

If you’re someone who monitors the stock market, Eton’s latest drop is for you.

The venerable Swedish label’s new Index Shirt has a price that fluctuates according to Nasdaq. The cost of the dress shirt will dynamically change every five minutes on trading days in tandem with the Nasdaq composite index. With a base price of $280, the shirt will either decrease or increase in cost in accordance with the percentage loss or gain of the index, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

“We are continuously inspired by our customer’s strive for excellence,” Eton CEO David Thörewik said in a statement. “The idea that they can engage with an innovative conceptual product, the Index Shirt, allows them to make the right decisions at the right time, withstanding time.”

The embroidered details. Eton

Modeled on the brand’s White Signature Twill Shirt, the Index Shirt doesn’t deviate much from the classic button-downs of the past century. But a few hidden details keep the stock-market theme going. On the placket, you’ll find embroidered icons of the bull and the bear, the symbols of optimism and pessimism that reflect the stock market’s outlook. The bull sits between the collar and the first button and the bear is nestled between the first and second buttons. As a result, the two animals can remain hidden or be shown off on Wall Street.

Eton came up with the idea for the Index Shirt in response to the current global economy, specifically how economic conditions influence buyer behavior. (As we’ve already seen, some shoppers are purchasing fewer luxury goods because of the current downturn and inflation.) The shirtmaker is also hoping that the bull and bear symbols will appeal to both seasoned financiers and newer traders hoping to win big via the stock market.

At the time of writing, the Index Shirt was trading for $268.49, a reflection of Nasdaq being down. But with all of the volatility occurring in the market right now, it’s likely that price won’t stick around for a while. The question is whether it’ll go up or down next. We’ll leave that forecasting to the (fashionable) market watchers among us.