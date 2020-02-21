Eton’s First T-Shirt Brings the Same Attention to Detail as Its Famous Button-Ups

With the introduction of its first T-shirt, Eton proves that there’s no excuse for shabby basics––especially when they can look and feel great.

The venerable shirtmaker has been in operation for 90 years, but has always stuck to more formal styles until now. However, the brand felt there was no need to compromise on quality just to tackle the everyday style.

“We wanted to create a T-shirt that is made with the same attention to detail and with the same level of quality that goes into our dress shirts,” said Sebastian Dollinger, Eton’s chief creative officer. “The modern silhouette and superior quality make it extremely versatile––casual enough to wear with jeans and luxurious enough to dress up with dark blue suit.”

What makes this particular tee so special? For starters, the fabric is an airy twill woven from a blend of cotton and silk. The combination allows the wearer to experience the best qualities of each simultaneously, namely softness and breathability.

But the material wouldn’t mean much if the overall fit and fabrication weren’t equally well thought out. With that in mind, the silhouette is kept relatively slim without being tight thanks to a slightly boxy cut that creates a drape effect over the body whether worn tucked in or not. A clean palette of white, black, sand, green makes the style neutral enough to swap in and out with nearly any look.

Traditional buttoned shirts from the brand require 45 different parts sewn together with 12,000 stitches, and the same kind of precision and care has been used to execute the creation of this tee. The brand has tight command on its supply chain as a means of quality control, but that measure also ties into its sustainability efforts by allowing Eton to choose materials with the smallest environmental impact possible. Plus, the quality of those fibers means the lucky owner can enjoy them for years to come, which eliminates waste.

You can buy your own now on the brand’s website and in-store.