Eton’s New Line of Swimming Trunks Is as Precisely Designed as Its Dress Shirts

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

This week, Swedish menswear label Eton launched the first-ever swim collection in its 93-year history. The debut offers six distinct colors and patterns (including a light blue micro print, a fun orange print with citrus and cocktails, green, navy and red stripes and a solid black pair), each priced at $175. The breezy styles were inspired by designs and colors from the brand’s summer 2021 collection of leisurewear shirts, but instead of the terry cloth and soft cotton used on those tops, the swimwear is made from a quick-drying polyamide. Beach lovers will appreciate each pair’s elastic drawstring waistband, mesh lining, side pockets and a flap back pocket to keep your keys or other essentials safe.

Eton, which has recently launched new takes on everything from t-shirts to rugs, decided to introduce swimwear to complement complementary its existing summer assortment. The range took two years to develop, and you can see that consideration in the details. To wit: Each style is designed for easy portability, and comes with a waterproof bag that’ll help you fish it out of your carry-on so you can hit the beach as soon as you reach your destination.

“Men should feel like their best selves on vacation and a great pair of swim shorts are a must in every wardrobe,” said Sebastian Dollinger, Eton’s creative director, in a statement. “We wanted Eton’s first swim collection to live up to the same level of functional design as our shirting and we are pleased to offer our customers swimwear that matches the quality they expect in our shirting.”

Eton’s wavy new swim shorts are currently sold exclusively on its website, etonshirts.com. However, the collection is slated to be sold at select department stores as summer wears on. Not that there’s any reason to wait to snap up a pair.

Check out more styles from the Eton Swim Collection below.